Hatters boss misses out in monthly award

Luton boss Nathan Jones has missed out in being named the Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month with the prize going to Morecambe chief Jim Bentley.

The Shrimps manager led his side to an impressive four wins from five games during August, as they topped the table at the end of the month, although were leapfrogged by Luton after losing at home to Leyton Orient last weekend.

Former Ipswich and Scotland boss George Burley, who chairs the Sky Bet Manager of the Month judging panel, said: “Jim has had a great start to the season with Morecambe, winning their last four games in August. It was rounded off with a fabulous comeback against rivals Accrington.”

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit Don Goodman added: “Bentley’s Morecambe side ended last season with a feeling of disappointment as a promising first half of the campaign faded away and they only just hung on to their place in the EFL.”

Jones had been nominated along with Colchester manager John McGreal and Mansfield’s Adam Murray.