Hatters boss only looking to sign ‘quality’ during window

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has confirmed he is still looking to strengthen his squad before the transfer window closes.

The Luton chief has already added Lawson D’Ath and Luke Gambin since business opened on January 1 and speaking earlier this week, the Luton chief said: “We’re working as hard as we possibly can in terms of trying to add quality, but they have to be quality.

We’re trying to work as hard as we can to do that and if we can add, then we will. Nathan Jones

“If they’re not then we don’t get to do it. So we’re trying to work as hard as we can to do that and if we can add, then we will.”

After attacker Josh McQuoid joined Stevenage on loan last week, Jones also confirmed there could be a few more exits from Kenilworth Road too ahead of next Tuesday’s deadline.

He added: “There might be one or two, but things change so quickly that the ones we are looking to move out, anything can happen in any given game that might change our plans.

“So what we’re doing is not being hasty on anything. Anyone we let go, we have to have a better replacement because if it’s not going to strengthen the squad, there’s no point bringing them in.”