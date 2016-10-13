Hatters boss predicts international recognition for Luton’s young starlets

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones believes it won’t be long before some of the club’s talented youngsters are gaining international call-ups.

Jones saw on-loan Brighton keeper Christian Walton make his England U21 debut against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Tuesday afternoon in a 5-0 victory.

The Luton chief revealed the likes of James Justin, Akin Famewo, Frankie Musonda and Tyreeq Bakinson are all on the radar of their various international age-groups, and might well have featured in the squads previously, had they not been progressing so quickly at Kenilworth Road.

Speaking at his press conference this afternoon, Jones said: “Trust me, they’re (England) aware of what we’ve got here, and I think if it wasn’t because they were so heavily involved in our first team they probably would have been in the other groups.

“But what they’ve done, they’re very understanding and I’ve got a good relationship there. What they realise is if they’re playing with our first team and involved with our first team, then just to get them called up is not always the best thing.

“They’ve understood their progression and they’ve left them to us, but we have good young players here and ones I’m sure will gain international recognition.”

Meanwhile, on Walton, who kept a clean sheet during England’s final Euro 21 Championships qualifier, Jones added: “We’re very proud of him, he’s made his debut and been in the squad a few times, but we like to think we’ve helped him along his way with his development and his stepping up.

“He’s for me, as good as a young keeper that’s about, that’s why we’ve got him here.

“On the day he didn’t have too much to do but when he was called upon, he made one outstanding save, he does look the part and I’m proud of him.”