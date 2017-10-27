Hatters boss to decide who will replace Sheehan against Coventry

Luton Town chief Nathan Jones faces a decision on who will replace defender Alan Sheehan for his side’s League Two clash against Coventry City at Kenilworth Road tomorrow.

The Irishman is suspended after picking up his fifth booking of the campaign, a massively harsh caution too, during last weekend’s 0-0 draw with Crawley Town.

Although Johnny Mullins is the likeliest candidate having featured in the 7-1 thrashing of Stevenage recently when Sheehan was absent with his girlfriend giving birth, Jones said: “We’ve got Glen Rea, Johnny Mullins to come into that and the two lads, Frankie (Musonda) and Akin (Famewo) are in very good form.

“We had a great game here where we came up against Peterborough (3-0 development friendly victory), and we were comfortable winners against a good League One side.

“So they’re all right at it, all want to play, want to test themselves, and we’re in a good place.”

Hatters will have the chance to end an excellent October by making it a 13 point haul, which will beat the target of 10 the players set themselves at the beginning of the month by beating Accrington, Stevenage and Exeter, plus drawing with Crawley too.

Jones added: “We’ve had good months, we haven’t had a poor return, but they set themselves 11 points in the first month, they took eight, so they’re three behind, which brings them right up to it.

“We hit our targets in the second month, we’ve already hit our targets this month, so we’re where we want to be.

“Realistically if you want to get promoted, you have to be two points a game.

“We’re right on that at the minute, and we want to make sure that we try to stay ahead of that as the form we’re in at the minute, we might not be in every single game.

“We might have hiccups, but what we want to do is stay ahead of the game, stay ahead of the opposition and try to win as many games as we can.”