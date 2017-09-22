Hatters boss urges Town to make it three in a row

Luton chief Nathan Jones has urged his side to make it three victories in a row at the first time of asking this season.

The Hatters struggled badly to string a trio of victories last term, only managing it once on the final day of the regular season, after wasting four other opportunities throughout the campaign, drawing twice and losing twice.

We don’t get beaten very often, but we don’t put big runs of wins, so it’s an opportunity and we hope we take it. Nathan Jones

However, they have chance to right that wrong at an early stage against struggling Chesterfield at Kenilworth Road tomorrow afternoon, as Jones said: “We always just look at the next game, but obviously having won two, that’s the maths of it.

“A home game, we want to make sure we’re at it, want to make sure we’re on the front foot and we want to try do that.

“It’s just another statistic, but we want to do that, as other sides put runs together, we don’t often put big runs of wins together.

“We don’t get beaten very often, but we don’t put big runs of wins, so it’s an opportunity and we hope we take it.”

Luton start a run of three games in a week tomorrow, with a trip to Morecambe, before hosting Newport County, with all three matches eminently winnable.

However, Jones has only be focussing on the Spireites, saying: “It’s all cliches, you take every game as it comes, again another cliche and I don’t want to be like that, but it is.

“We’ve done absolutely no work on Morecambe whatsoever, we’ve done all our work for Chesterfield this week.

“Then we’ll regroup and Sunday, Monday we’ll work towards Morecambe and Thursday, Friday we’ll work towards Newport.

“They come thick and fast, so there’s not massive amounts of changes in preparation, it’s just about tinkering.”

Town go into the game sitting fourth place in the league, already some way behind the top two of Exeter and Notts County, but could climb into third if they win and Accrington lose or draw at home to Cheltenham.

Although not satisfied by any means with the position, Jones felt it wasn’t too bad considering the start they’ve had, particularly on their travels.

He added: “We’d like to be higher, but we’ve had some tough games, probably had the toughest away start of anyone, to go to sides.

“Barnet are for me, as I said right at the start, will be a surprise package this year, and then to go to Mansfield, Lincoln and Wycombe and to be unbeaten in those three is a big thing.

“Yes we would liked to have won, but we’ve got to pay those respects.

“Mansfield are favourites to win the league and we take a good point off them. Lincoln, have just come up, play a certain way, and are really difficult, they’ve only lost once at home in a year, so that was a good point.

“To win and in the manner that we did against Wycombe, was very pleasing as well.

“It’s a good place and we’re yet to really hit real fluent form. At home I think we’ve been very good, only the one defeat, and that was down to being down to 10 men, so it’s a decent place to be,

“We’ve got to capitalise on that now, we’ve got games coming up, two home games that we want to capitalise on.”