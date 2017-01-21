Hatters boss wants fine away form to continue at Wycombe

Hatters boss Nathan Jones would love to see his side’s excellent away form continue at Wycombe Wanderers this afternoon.

Town have won six out of 13 games so far on their travels in League Two, losing just three times, to possess the third best record in the league, behind Exeter and Plymouth.

Standing in their way are a Wanderers side who are unbeaten in 14 games though, and sit one place and one point above Luton in fifth.

Jones said: “Hopefully our away form continues, it has been excellent since I’ve come here.

“The lads have been brilliant away from home, we have been decent at home, performance wise, it’s just results are not as easy to come by at home.

“It it’s a tough game, we’re looking forward to it, as this one with the league positions and what’s at stake and so on, it’s a big game for us.

“But we’re looking forward to it, we’re not over playing it, we’re not under playing it, we know it’s an important game, but we’re in January, we’ve had a decent start to January and we want to continue that.”

Wycombe have one of the in-form strikers in the league, with Scott Kashket having scored 13 goals in 16 matches for the club, while the imposing Adebayo Akinfenwa has netted four times in his last eight games too.

On whether Hatters had any special plans in place to contain the pair, Jones continued: “I don’t think you can, got to make sure you’re aware of the threat, but we’ve got Danny Hylton and Jack Marriott, so we’ve got players who are in wonderful form themselves.

“So let Wycombe worry about them and we’ll concentrate on what we do.

“We’re aware of any threat they have, Scott Kashket is in fine form in terms of his goals per shots ratio and Akinfenwa is a real threat for anyone.

“But they have other threats as well, so we concentrate too much otherwise you’re not aware if anything else.

“We’ve got to be ourselves and if we’re ourselves and we’re right at it, then I’m confident that they’ll be happy at the end of the final whistle, have to make sure we’re at it and do what we do.”

Hatters have sold out their 1,800 allocation for the clash at the Causeway, the scene of a 1-0 triumph for Jones during his fifth match in charge, thanks to Cameron McGeehan’s stunning strike.

The boss is relishing another packed away end cheering Town on once more, as he said: “I remember last year it was one of my first games away and they were outstanding, it was a good day.

“I remember the game vividly and the fans were outstanding, but you half expect them now to be there in their droves, because it’s like breathing.

“They turn up, they get behind the team and they’re brilliant. I’m delighted they’re our fans and I’m looking forward to the game.

“They’ve been brilliant and hopefully we can put in a performance they can be proud of once again.”

Meanwhile, striker Jack Marriott added: It should be a good game, we always take a good following there.

“I’m looking forward to it. Yes, they’ve been doing well, I’ve noticed that, but hopefully we can stop them.”