Hatters chief aware his side need to learn to win without Hylton

Luton boss Nathan Jones knows his side need to learn how to start winning without leading scorer Danny Hylton.

The 27-year-old has missed two games through suspension this season, with Hatters only picking up two points in his absence against Hartlepool and Mansfield.

Town were indebted to a late equaliser from Cameron McGeehan at the weekend to force a draw with the Stags and although Hylton is back for the trip to Notts County on Saturday, Jones said: “We missed Hylts and we’ve picked up two points since he’s been out as we lack his focal point – so we’re going to have to make sure he’s not picking up these suspensions regularly because they can be costly.

“We’ve got a big game coming up, we’ll have a full squad, (Josh) McQuoid will be back, both James Justin and Jack Senior are back, so it’s a big week leading up and we’re looking forward to the game.”

Midfielder Cameron McGeehan, who joined Hylton on eight goals for the campaign with Saturday’s strike, said: “Hylts is a top man off the pitch, he’s a great guy to have around, he’s a laugh, the lads all love him, the gaffer loves him, but on the pitch as well, he brings that energy.

“He’s scored goals this season and I know from playing against him over the years that he’s a good player.

“I’m surprised he’s not playing higher but he’s a really good player. He’s great to play with, he’s non-stop, a bit of a maverick, but him and Jack [Marriott] have formed a decent relationship and hopefully when Hylts comes back in the team he keeps on that goal trail.

“We’re pushing each other, he’s scoring, I’m scoring so it’s nice as well.”