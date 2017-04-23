Hatters chief hails Town's bravery in Magpies victory

Hatters boss Nathan Jones praised his side’s bravery as they came from a goal down to defeat Notts County 2-1 at Kenilworth Road yesterday afternoon.

Elliot Hewitt’s clinical finish saw the visitors ahead on just six minutes, before Town hit back through Ollie Palmer’s third goal of his loan spell 10 minutes later, plus Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu’s effort on the stroke of half time that proved to be the winner.

Luton could and should have added to their tally during an entertaining second period, with Danny Hylton unusually wasteful in front of goal, missing two one-on-ones, as Jones said: “It’s a great result. I thought first half we were excellent, apart from their goal, our structure, how we moved the ball, opportunities we got into, I thought we were excellent, I really was pleased.

“We we were brave. When they tried to press us, we played through the press and it was wonderful. I was pleased with my team because they showed a real bravery to show the character to come back and what a great time to score the second one.

"Then we saw the game out with ultimate professionalism as second half we had a real cutting edge about us, as we should have been out of sight.

"When you have two one-on-one's, and then Danny had a chance late on, it could have been a lot more comfortable.

"I'm just pleased to get the result as the result means everything today.”

Although disappointed with the manner in which his side conceded, with Hewitt left completely unmarked to rifle past Stuart Moore, Jones knows it might be something he has to accept with Town in the fourth tier of English football.

He added: "We know that they put the put the ball in the box and they rely on seconds. It’s probably 40 per cent of the goals they score they do that from, so we knew that.

"But sometimes it happens, that's the trouble. With League Two there are a lot of sporadic events you can’t control, you can’t fathom for.

"It’s not movement, it’s just a long ball that people compete for, it drops somewhere and people have a strike, things happen. That was their main threat all afternoon and I thought we handled that superbly, superbly well.

"We stood up to everything they threw at us, they're a very, very, very direct side.

“They hit their front two who are very experienced and on their day were very, very good players and still are at this level. But we handled that and I thought we were immense at times.

"I’m proud of my team and that’s how I want Luton to play and to be remembered, as I thought we were excellent."