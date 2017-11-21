Hatters chief keeping his side’s feet firmly on the ground

Luton boss Nathan Jones has no concerns at all that his side will be carried away by their 7-0 hammering of Cambridge on Saturday when Carlisle United are in town this evening.

After the thrilling victory over the U’s at the weekend which saw the media descend on the club, to hear about Olly Lee’s goal from inside his own half and brother Elliot Lee’s spectacular double, Jones insisted it had been business as usual on the training ground in the build-up to tonight’s fixture.

We’re always looking at the next one and not pessimistically, but we have to maintain our standards. Nathan Jones

He said: “I think confidence is at a good level, but the good thing about this group and it really is a group and that comes from the staff and myself, is we keep our feet firmly on the ground.

“We’re always looking at the next one and not pessimistically, but we have to maintain our standards.

“Because we have done and luckily enough when we won 7-1 at Stevenage, we backed that up with a 4-1 win away win (against Exeter) and then drew with Crawley which many people thought with the euphoria of 11 goals, how can you draw 0-0?

“But that’s the way it was. So what we have to make sure is that our performance levels are consistent and if our performance levels are consistent, with the with work that we do week in week out, we believe we have a good group and believe we have opportunities to win games.”

Striker Danny Hylton, who bagged a hat-trick during the Cambridge thumping believes it’s a great time to be back out on the pitch too.

He said: “After that victory, another home game is perfect.

“It’s a different test, a tough one Carlisle, they’re a good team, got some good players and can be difficult.

“But we’re going into it on the back of a great win and we’ll be full of confidence.”

When asked at his press conference just how he has shaped a squad capable of scoring seven goals on three occasions already this season, Jones continued: “I think it’s a number of factors, one, we have good quality players, because we do, we’ve recruited well and they’re in good form, so that’s good confidence.

“We do a lot of work on our attacking play, we really do, every facet of our attacking play.

“We’re a very positive team and then things have to come right. I don’t class it as luck as I don’t, you need a bit of luck throughout the season, but I think there was a clinical edge to the 8-2, 7-1 and 7-0.

“So again, I’m not being coy and not being over-boastful or trying to be too humble, but we had a real cutting edge.

“We work hard at our attacking and that’s the pleasing thing, it’s not like something’s just happened, we work hard on it.”

It could well be a different rest against a Cumbrians side who are unbeaten in their last five away games and haven’t lost in seven league matches, as Jones added: “They’re a good side and have got good players and it will be a very, very difficult game.

“We know that, and we’re expecting a difficult game as we had two against them last year.

“We can’t second guess them, all we can do is try and put a performance in that is Luton.”