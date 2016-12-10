Hatters chief looking to cut the gap on the Cumbrians

Luton boss Nathan Jones is hoping to cut the gap on Carlisle to four points when the Cumbrians visit Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

Going into the game, the visitors are sitting second in League Two, seven points better off than the Hatters after losing just the once this term.

A home win would see the deficit cut significantly, as Jones said: “We don’t want it to get to 10 points, it wouldn’t be a disaster if it was, but we don’t want it to.

“We’d rather it be four than 10, we’d rather it be four than seven, so we’ll go out to win the game, we know that, that’s no secret.

“But it will be a difficult test, they’re a very, very stern test, a dangerous side to play against.

“Everyone they play against they put under pressure and we’re going to have to be strong and stand up to that.

“I know where I think we are in the pecking order, now this will be a different test to others.

“They’re a good side Carlisle, they test you for 90 minutes, these are the ones we have to handle and it’s just about results now.

“It’s another big game against another promotion rival and because of the proximity of the teams in the league.

“We like testing ourselves, we want to go up against them, we want to be positive, so it bodes well for a good game.”

Striker Isaac Vassell was of a similar opinion too, wanting victory to finish a decent seven days in which Luton have progressed in the FA Cup and Checkatrade Trophy.

He said: “It’s been a good week so far and hopefully we can do Carlisle on the weekend as well.

“It would be brilliant if we can bring them back down with us. Then we can kick on after that.”

Jones admitted he has been impressed by the Cumbrians this season, particularly the job boss Keith Curle has done since being appointed back in September 2014.

He added: “They started fantastically well, Keith Curle is doing a fantastic job there. He’s had bit of time now to work with them, if I’m not mistaken, he’s been there almost two seasons now.

“He’s assembled a squad, they’ve had a real good continuity from last year to this. All he’s done is improved the squad, with the signing of (Jamie) Devitt and Shaun Miller.

“Then everything else has just been a continuing of what he already had.

“It will be a very tough game, a very important game, but one we’re looking forward to. It’s a great game and one that whets the appetite.”