Hatters chief relieved to turn draws into wins

Luton boss Nathan Jones was delighted his side got back to winning ways with a 2-1 triumph at Leyton Orient yesterday.

Although the Hatters had gone into the game five games unbeaten, three successive 1-1 draws had stalled their progress in the division somewhat, but goals from Cameron McGeehan and Danny Hylton ensured a first away league win since August 27.

We wanted not to lose touch, but just wanted to get back to winning ways and for our own form, to turn these points into wins. Nathan Jones

Jones said: “We’re pleased with that, we’re six unbeaten, but sandwiched in with a few draws in there, so sometimes it looks like we need to get back to winning ways.

“But we’re on a good run, we beat Doncaster and have been unbeaten since.

“We won in the cup, won again today, so that’s pleasing, because we wanted not to lose touch, but just wanted to get back to winning ways and for our own form, to turn these points into wins.”

The result saw Hatters climb to fourth in the table and cut the gap on leaders Plymouth who needed a late equaliser in their 2-2 home draw with Portsmouth.

Jones continued: “Of course we’re in the mix, providing something like we don’t play anywhere near the way we can I think we’ll be in the mix, because we’ve got such a good squad, the way we work.

“But it’s nice Portsmouth and Plymouth have drawn, we’ve gone above Portsmouth, others have won around them.

“It’s important you keep your own momentum going, if you look after your own thing then we’ll finish where we should finish and where we need to finish, because I’m delighted with my group.

“It’s a tough league there’s some good sides, but we’re happy with where we are.

Hatters were roared by 1,341 supporters once more and it allowed Jones and his players to take the travelling army’s adulation at the final whistle once more, in scenes similar to last season, when Luton had triumphed 1-0 at the Matchroom Stadium.

The boss added: “It might not be a long way, but you’re probably better off going to somewhere like Grimsby than coming to east London because the traffic’s a joke.

“I can’t keep saying about our fans because it’s superlatives, the fans are outstanding, and they are brilliant, and right at the end they give you energy.

“They make me proud to be manager of this club because we’re a fantastic club and they’re the blood that runs through the veins of our club and they’re brilliant, absolutely outstanding.

“I think our owner was in there as well so he’d have been delighted, but that’s the type we’ve got here, brilliant.”