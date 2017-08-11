Hatters chief reveals his pride in attracting top targets to Luton

Luton boss Nathan Jones admitted to a real sense of pride in being able to entice yet another of his transfer targets to the club this week.

Bournemouth attacker Harry Cornick put pen to paper on a two year deal, leaving the Premier League club to head to Kenilworth Road despite serious interest from clubs higher than the Hatters in the footballing echelon.

He’s not the first to choose Luton ahead of clubs who ply their trade above League Two either, as Jones said: “When we met him, he had a number of offers.

“He had four clubs that he could have gone to and we were the fifth, so he had five options.

“The thing about it is we go in for players that are desirable to everyone else, so we have to have that environment, have to be good at selling ourselves and then back it up.

“Because last year Danny Hylton had a number of offers, chose to come here, Johnny Mullins was the same, Jack Stacey was the same, Alan McCormack, James Collins, Andrew Shinnie, Elliot Lee.

“A lot of these have had higher league people, so one, we have to have a good environment, two, we have to be able to sell that environment and three, we have to be able to back it up.

“We believe we do good work, people talk and so on, and a lot of our introduction is done by our own players speaking to other players.

“So it's a good place to be. It's very proud when people choose you, choose you for an education and it's not just players, it's agents, and parents and families, because they see what we're doing and it's very good.”