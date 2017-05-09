Hatters confirm 1,000 tickets already sold for Blackpool trip

Luton Town have confirmed they will be roared on by well over 1,000 supporters in their League Two semi-final first leg at Blackpool on Sunday.

Town, who have been allocated 1,700 seats for the trip to Bloomfield Road for the match which kicks off at 6.30pm and is live on Sky.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “With over 1,000 tickets for Sunday’s away fixture sold to season ticket holders within 24 hours, we would like to remind supporters that the tickets for the trip to Bloomfield Road will be available on general sale online at three tickets per person tonight from 6pm.

“Tickets booked online after 3pm on Wednesday, May 10 will need to be collected either from Luton or arrangements can be made for collection at Blackpool on the day by emailing ticketoffice@lutontown.co.uk.”

Meanwhile. for the home semi-final at Kenilworth Road the following Thursday, sale of tickets on general sale has temporarily ceased as all non-season ticket holder seats have been sold.

Season ticket holders can still purchase their own seats until close of business on Wednesday, while to assist season ticket holders who are still to book their seats, the ticket office will remain open until 8pm on Wednesday to both phone and personal callers.

From 8pm on Wednesday, all unclaimed season ticket seats will become available on general sale online.

Subject to availability they will also be available from Thursday, May 11 at 10am from the ticket office by phone or in person.