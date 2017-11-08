Hatters confirm no contact from Sunderland over boss Jones

Luton are yet to receive any contact from Championship side Sunderland regarding manager Nathan Jones.

It was reported earlier that the Black Cats had opened talks with Hatters about the Luton chief replacing Simon Grayson at the Stadium of Light, after he was sacked last month.

However, the Luton News understands that is not the case and that no such meetings between Town and the Sunderland hierarchy have taken place.

Jones, who took over in February 2016 and recently completed 100 games in charge at Kenilworth Road, signed an improved contract until 2020 back in March.