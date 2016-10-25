Hatters drawn away to Bees in FA Youth Cup

Luton Town’s youth team have been drawn against Barnet away in the first round of the FA Youth Cup.

The Hatters, who reached the quarter-final of the competition last term, will take on the Bees before November 5, with a time and date to be announced soon.

Meanwhile, Paul Driver’s U18s side continue their impressive defence of Youth Alliance League Cup with a 4-0 win at Stevenage Youth on Saturday to reach the Southern Area semi-finals.

The Hatters got off to the best possible start when, in the fifth minute, a neat move involving Arthur Read, Jack Snelus and Kavan Cotter saw Cotter’s cross smashed into the net by Geo Craig.

After the break, it was 2-0 on 48 minutes when Read’s cross saw Cotter head home.

With 15 minutes left, Akin Famewo was fouled in the area, which Jack Snelus converted, while Read completed the scoring late on from Cotter’s corner.

Driver told the club’s official website: “I thought we were excellent and thoroughly deserved the win which has more than made up for the disappointment of the defeat here in the league two weeks ago.

“We won this cup last year and want to do our best to repeat that, so we went with our strongest possible team that was available and the quality of the group when we do that was there for all to see.

“Tyreeq (Bakinson) and Akin were superb with their attitude and application today, as well as with their performances. It was good to get them a game with the group as we prepare for the start of this year’s FA Youth Cup.”

Hatters: Gooch, Sorunke, James, Bakinson, Famewo, Mead, Cotter, Craig (Shamalo 72), Hinds (Peck 84), Snelus, Read.

Subs Not Used: Parker, Panter, Moserai.