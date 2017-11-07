Hatters duo up for monthly award

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones and midfielder Luke Berry have been nominated for the Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month and Player of the Month awards for October.

Jones led his side to 10 points from five league fixtures, including wins over fellow promotion hopefuls Accrington Stanley, Stevenage and Exeter City, before drawing at Crawley Town and then losing to Coventry City.

Town midfielder Luke Berry

The Hatters boss face competition from Port Vale’s Neil Aspin, Forest Green Rovers’ Mark Cooper and Colchester United’s John McGreal for the award as on Jones’s nomination, the Football League website said: “He has built a side full of attacking intent, as shown by their 13-5 goal differential in collecting 10 points from five games.

“A 7-1 home win over Stevenage was followed three days later by a 4-1 victory at promotion rivals Exeter.”

Meanwhile, Berry had a fine month too, as he scored his first goals for the club in netting a perfect hat-trick against Boro in the 7-1 win at Kenilworth Road.

The former Cambridge midfielder comes up against Colchester United’s Mikael Mandon, Port Vale’s Tom Pope and Lincoln City’s Neal Eardley.

On his nomination, the Football League website said: “His second month as a Luton player could not have gone much better with a series of all-action displays and the perfect hat-trick in the 7-1 thumping of Stevenage, the highlight of which was a delightful 20-yard curler.

The winner will be announced this Friday.