Hatters fans urged to throw their support behind Power Court and Newlands Park before Monday’s deadline

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has urged any of the club’s fans who haven’t had their say on the Power Court and Newlands Park planning applications, to do so before the deadline closes on Monday.

Legendary former Town players and managers Malcolm Macdonald, Steve Foster, Brian Stein, Kingsley Black, John Hartson, Raddy Antic and Mick Harford, along with current Premier League stars Curtis Davies and Andre Gray have given the Hatters plans for a 17,500 stadium at Power Court, plus a multi purpose facility at Newlands Park their backing, along with all of the current playing squad too.

Supporters have until Monday to send their views to Luton Borough Council before they then stop taking emails and letters on the matter.

On just what the developments would bring to the club, Jones said: “We’re trying to take big strides as a football club, but it’s more than just a football club, this development will take the football club forward, it really, really will and you give your football club and the stadium and a set of surroundings that you can be proud of.

“It will take the area forward and without being disrespectful to anything, the area round here needs regeneration.

“It needs that and it will bring that regeneration, it will bring more employment, greater revenue, everything and this is not a gratuitous thing.

“This is a thing that will redevelop the whole area and we’re hoping that everyone gets on-board, we’re hoping that people give their views and we can get this through so we can take not only the football club, but the whole are forward.”