Hatters head to Exeter in the FA Cup

Luton Town will head to fellow League Two side Exeter City in the FA Cup first round after the draw was made this evening.

It means that Nathan Jones’ side will have to travel to St James Park twice inside a month, as the tie will take place on the weekend of Saturday, November 5, before heading back there once more for their League Two encounter on Saturday, November 26.

The Grecians have struggled for form this season, but enjoyed a superb 4-1 win at Barnet on Saturday to climb to 20th in the table.