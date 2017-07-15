Hatters hit NK Bravo for six in Slovenia

Luton Town hammered Slovenian Second Division side NK Bravo 6-2 during their pre-season friendly held out in Maribor this afternoon.

The Hatters ended their week-long training camp with a fine performance against the side who had romped to the Third Division title in some style last term.

Luton boss Nathan Jones fielded 10 different players in each half, with summer signings James Shea, Jack Stacey and Andrew Shinnie starting the game, with a trialist also involved.

Striker Isaac Vassell opened the scoring in the eighth minute, the forward shooting under the keeper after being put through by Olly Lee.

Jordan Cook and Lawson D’Ath both had good chances to double the lead before Bravo equalised on 32 minutes.

However, it was soon 2-1 to the Hatters with D’Ath and Vassell combining to set Olly Lee up for a simple tap-in five minutes before half-time.

It was 3-1 moments later when Jack Stacey crossed from the right for Cook to head home, before Jones rung the changes at the break, with Marek Stech, Alan McCormack, Elliot Lee and James Collins all coming on.

Luton had to wait until the hour mark for their fourth goal as Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu set up Collins to add to the effort he scored against Bedford last weekend.

A contentious handball decision against Dan Potts saw Bravo awarded a penalty almost immediately afterwards, but Stech pulled off a terrific save to keep the score at 4-1.

The fifth arrived in the 79th minute when Collins had his second after Luke Gambin and Elliot Lee combined to slip the ex-Crawley striker in for a tap-in.

Elliot Lee netted himself late on, scoring from the penalty spot after he had been fouled, before Bravo pulled one back with a consolation in the dying seconds.

Luton fly back home tomorrow and return to training at The Brache on Monday before they head to St Albans City on Tuesday night, kick-off 7.45pm.

Town first half: James Shea, Jack Stacey, Scott Cuthbert, Trialist, Jack Senior, Tyreeq Bakinson, Olly Lee, Lawson D'Ath, Andrew Shinnie, Jordan Cook, Isaac Vassell.

Town second half: Marek Stech, Frankie Musonda, Johnny Mullins, Trialist, Dan Potts, Glen Rea, Alan McCormack, Luke Gambin, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, James Collins, Elliot Lee.