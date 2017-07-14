Hatters keeper knows his side have to go up

New Luton keeper Marek Stech is well aware that promotion is the only acceptable outcome for the Hatters this season.

Town boss Nathan Jones has been backed in the transfer window this summer, ploughing the funds received from the sales of Cameron McGeehan and Jack Marriott back into his squad with some impressive new additions.

It’s always good to put that pressure and have that competition, as if you have a bad game then he can come in and do well. Marek Stech

Stech is one of them, as he joined the likes of James Collins, Alan McCormack, Jack Stacey, Andrew Shinnie, James Shea and Elliot Lee in putting pen to paper and is crystal clear on what Luton’s agenda is.

He said: “That’s (going up) what we’re aiming for, there’s no other way, we want to get promoted.

“When you see the facilities and all that’s around, it’s not a League Two club, it’s a Championship, Premier League club.

“We’ve got five games to prepare for the season, be ready for the first game of the season and then we have to get started from there and move on.”

Stech had his first outing for the Hatters during Saturday’s 2-1 win over Bedford Town and was happy to kick things off with a victory.

He continued: “I was very pleased to play after a long time, it was positive to get back on the pitch and play with the lads.

“I started training on Monday, as I had to go to the Czech Republic, so it has been a good week.

“These pre-season games are all the same, we just want to get the fitness done, get back in the game and I’m happy with the win.”

The 27-year-old, who was with Sparta Prague last term, has headed back to England after three years in his home country.

On how he is acclimatising to life in Bedfordshire, particularly at the club’s new training ground, Stech said: “I’m all settled in now, two weeks ago I drove the car over, with the suitcases inside.

“Then we go to Slovenia and when I get back we move into the apartment, so everything has happened really quickly.

“It’s absolutely outstanding here too, it’s not a League Two club, it’s definitely Championship or Premier League.

“The training ground is absolutely outstanding and all the staff and all the lads are absolutely brilliant, so I couldn’t ask for any more.”