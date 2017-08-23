Hatters keeper relieved by a first clean sheet

Town keeper Marek Stech was thrilled to earn his first clean sheet since moving to Kenilworth Road at the fourth time of asking on Saturday.

The 27-year-old had come within a couple of minutes of achieving the shut out against Barnet the previous weekend only to be beaten in stoppage time by Jack Taylor’s strike.

However, there was no way past for the Colchester United attack at the weekend, as Stech said: “I’m absolutely buzzing as after four games, I finally got it.

“I didn’t have much to do for the whole game, one crucial save and just a cross the last two, three minutes, so I’m absolutely buzzing.

“It was massive relief because we try to keep the clean sheet every game and that’s what we want to do if we want to win a game or draw a game.

“We have to keep a clean sheet, so I was just massively relieved we did that, got three points and can look for the next game at Mansfield away.”

Although Stech was never over-worked during the 90 minutes, what he did, he did superbly, making an absolutely stunning reflex stop from Sammie Szmodics’ close range header.

With it being his first real action of note, it made the save that bit more special, as Stech continued: “If you have loads of work to do you have to concentrate more, so it becomes more difficult towards the end of the game.

“You have games where you make lots of saves and then games where you have one or two saves and they are the crucial saves, and that’s what happened.

“I’m really glad we kept a clean sheet and the lads did an unbelievable job.”

With Luton running out comfortable 3-0 winners in the end, Stech was relieved that the Hatters were quick to bounce back from the 1-0 loss at Barnet the previous weekend.

He said: “That was disappointing, because I thought the whole game we were dominating, they hardly had any possession.

“Towards the end we were a bit sloppy, conceding from a throw-in basically, and then we switched off in the last minute of extra time.

“I was absolutely gutted as I thought Barnet were not a bad side, we didn’t have the performance the best as we normally do and we deserved to draw, but conceded in the last minute.

“I’m glad today happened, we were spot on and won the game.”

It was achieved withouth skipper Scott Cuthbert too, as the captain picked up an injury against the Bees, meaning Glen Rea deputised alongside Alan Sheehan, earning praise from his team-mate, who said: “I think he did a tremendous job, he was spot on, winning all the headers.

“First 10 minutes was a bit sloppy, but after that he was absolutely spot on. It’s good that we’ve got a big squad we’ve got 22, 23 players, so whoever comes in and can put the performance like Glen did is very important for the team, and makes us much stronger.”

Stech’s own form has been hugely impressive since he arrived from Sparta Prague in the summer and the ex-Yeovil and West Ham stopper is pleased with how things are progressing.

He added: “I’m really pleased, I’m just glad the lads helped me quite a lot as well and think defensively we’ve been spot on.

“We haven’t conceded from set-pieces, defensively we are really strong, I’m just there for the boys to keep the ball out of the net, that’s my job.

“So if I have great saves that I have to make, then that’s what I’m there for.”