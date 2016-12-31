Hatters’ ‘Mona Lisa’ not for sale at any price during transfer window

Prized possession Cameron McGeehan won’t be sold for any price during the January transfer window according to boss Nathan Jones.

The 21-year-old netted his 11th of the campaign during this afternoon’s 3-1 win over Barnet with a real work of art, hooking an overhead volley beyond Jamie Stephens and into the top corner.

You can put whatever price tag you want on the Mona Lisa, no-one’s ever going to sell it. Nathan Jones

McGeehan’s impressive tally will no doubt generate plenty more interest in his services over the next month, but Luton boss Nathan Jones was quick to reiterate the club’s stance over one of their brightest talents too during his post match press conference.

He said: “We hope our environment puts a lot of money on him but the thing is, if you’re not looking to sell, his price tag’s irrelevant.

“You can put whatever price tag you want on the Mona Lisa, no-one’s ever going to sell it. So whatever you want to do with Cameron or anyone of our others, you can do it.

“But if they’re people we don’t want to sell, it’s irrelevant.”

Luton have already crossed this bridge before, with McGeehan and Jack Marriott attracting a number of bids during the most recent transfer window, with Jones praising the club for the refusal to sell.

He continued: “The board and the people we’ve got in making important decisions here are a strong, strong group, so there’s no-one I envisage that would put in an offer that would tempt us.

“We have a goal here. We’re a club moving forward, we’ve already turned down offers that I don’t believe any other League Two side could turn down, so we’re going to get them.

“But what we believe here is we have an environment where they actually improve. So anyone who’s worth x amount now, we believe will be worth y in any given time, because we believe we improve players here and I think that shows.

“We’re not looking to sell, we’re not fearful of picking up the phone. What we have had, we have had approaches before from very respectful clubs and that’s been excellent.

“That means none of the players have been unsettled, means they want to be here and that’s important.

“Cameron enjoys being here, it’s a good working environment, he’s very career driven and he knows that eventually, he’ll end up where he wants to end up. We hope that’s with Luton.”

McGeehan himself admitted that any transfer interest usually doesn’t filter through to him, and when told of the Mona Lisa reference, said: “I’m probably just as ugly as her, but it’s nice to hear!

“I get on really well with the gaffer, have good chats and learn a lot from him.

“We’re lucky to have him. He’s great for the club, great for the young lads, especially the likes of me. He always gives me praise in the media and to myself in the office. I learn a lot from him and long may it continue.

“I don’t really hear much (about the speculation), it’s all above my head.

“I’m just concentrating on Luton Town, I’m here to do a job and here to do a job for the whole season as it’s a big season for us.

“We want to get promoted, so that’s what I’m looking to do this season.”

Although McGeehan is going nowhere for now, Jones did admit there might be movement both in and out before the deadline on January 31.

He added: “If someone becomes available that will strengthen the side then we’ll look to do that, we will definitely look to do that, because it’s an important time for us now.

“We’ve got a very good squad and if this squad remains the same from now until the end of the season I’ll be more than happy.

“But if we can freshen stuff up as there’s a lot who have had a spell on the sidelines that might need games, that might, not because we don’t want them here, might think, ‘look for my career, I’ve been patient for a few months, and I don’t really want to be that patient.’

“So a few things may come about, and we have to make sure if that happens, we replace them with better or different.

“So those are the things we’ll look to do, but if nothing comes available we won’t buy for numbers.”