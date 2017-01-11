Hatters not expecting to be fined by the EFL for Trophy changes

Luton Town are not anticipating any kind of financial penalty despite making seven changes to their side that destroyed Chesterfield 4-0 in the Checkatrade Trophy last night.

The competition’s rules state clubs must abide by a ‘full strength team’ policy, and either include five out of the 11 players who started the fixture immediately preceding or following the Trophy fixture, or at least five of their top starters in league and domestic cup competitions.

Luton were hit by a £15,000 fine for repeatedly failing to do in the group stages, but were within the guidelines last night with a team that included Christian Walton (29 starts), Jack Marriott (21 starts), Glen Rea (21 starts), Stephen O’Donnell (20 starts) and Jordan Cook (19 starts).

Boss Nathan Jones said afterwards: “I think we actually might make some money tonight as I think we’ve had enough criteria in there to have not been fined, so that’s a real bonus.”

With Town now keeping their £40k in prize money for the victory it takes their total earnings up to £65,000, with the £15,000 fine offset by collecting £20,000 for two group stages win over Gillingham and West Brom U23s, plus £20,000 for beating Swindon Town in the second round as well.