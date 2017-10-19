Hatters players labelled a 'cocky bunch' by Exeter defender Moxey

Luton Town's players have been described as a 'cocky bunch' by Exeter City defender Dean Moxey after their actions during the 4-1 win on Tuesday night.

Writing in his online column for DevonLive, Grecians defender Moxey, who has also played for Derby, Crystal Palace and Bolton, wasn't happy with the manner that Hatters went about their victory at St James Park and even admitted he hopes the club's promotion bid is unsuccessful this term.

He said: "While we ended up well beaten by Luton, we had been much the better team in the first half and, with just a little bit more good fortune, might have been out of sight by half-time rather than level at 1-1.

"Of course, it was disappointing that after what was probably our best 45 minutes of the season we weren’t ahead, but we came out for the second half confident that if we performed anywhere near as well as we had done in the opening period we would get the result we wanted.

"Unfortunately, the visitors nicked a second goal within a minute or two of the restart and, rather than regrouping as we should have done, things went from bad to worse as we allowed them to add a third and fourth very soon afterwards.

"To add insult to injury, I didn’t much care for the way Luton went about things. Take it from me, they’re a cocky bunch who, rather than let their football do the talking, did everything they could to wind us up.

"I guess they might argue the end justified the means, but it’s not the way we like to play the game and, truth be told, I’d love to see them come unstuck!"