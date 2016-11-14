Hatters rated v Accrington Stanley

Christian Walton: 7.5 - Showed just how vital he has become to Luton’s promotion hopes when the hosts were under pressure late on. Magnificent reaction stop from McGeehan’s mis-placed header confirmed Jones’ label as the best in the league.

James Justin: 7.5 (STAR MAN) - Full back has really grasped his deserved chance in the first team with both hands. Sound defensively and went forward well too sending over some dangerous crosses.

Alan Sheehan: 7.5 - Another who impressed on the day as he attacked well on the left, always looking to get the ball in the box. Quality from set-plays evident as Town caused problems from his corners and so unlucky to see ha magnificent free kick thunder against the bar.

Scott Cuthbert: 6 - Struggled badly in the first half as his distribution was called into question when Luton tried to play the ball out from the back. Got it together in the second period though as Hatters kept a welcome clean sheet.

Glen Rea: 7 - Remained in defence against Stanley and never gave the visitors an inch, with some full-blooded tackles. Becoming a threat at the other end too, forcing Parish into an excellent stop.

Olly Lee: 6 - Saw plenty of the ball in the first half, but didn’t make the most of it as like the rest of his team-mates lacked fluency, too often turning back. Better as the play finally became more stretched later on.

Jordan Cook: 6 - Good vision to pick out McGeehan for his goal but didn’t really off that much threat when Luton went forward. Senseless challenge to get sent off and put his side under pressure in final moments.

Alex Gilliead: 6.5 - Another who enjoyed his best spell after the interval as he began drifting past players when Luton started to look more of a dominant force. Would like to see more in the first period at home though.

Cameron McGeehan: 7 - Has that wonderful knack of just arriving on time in the penalty area to score as he is now up to nine for the season. Proving a truly invaluable member of the team although thankful to Walton for preventing what would have been an hugely unfortunate late own goal.

Danny Hylton: 6.5 - Never quite at his best on the day this time but still proved a handful for the visiting defence throughout. A welcome absentee from the referee’s notebook on the afternoon too.

Jack Marriott: 5.5 - Effort is there but it’s just not coming off for Marriott at the moment as his control let him down, with very few sights of goal again, leading to his early replacement by Vassell.

Isaac Vassell (SUB): 7.5 - Jones speaks of game-changers and the forward certainly was that. Pace gave Luton a real outlet and his introduction definitely turned the afternoon.

Jonathan Smith (SUB): 5.5 - Added some more bite in midfield for the latter stages.

Johnny Mullins (SUB): 5.5 - On in injury time as Town saw the game out.

