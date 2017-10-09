Hatters rated v Accrington Stanley

Luton Town picked up an excellent 2-0 win at Accrington Stanley on Saturday thanks to first half goals from James Collins and Danny Hylton. Here’s how the visitors rated on the day.

Marek Stech: 8 - Handling was absolutely spot on in tough conditions. Held a number of shots from range while came out to claim and punched clear when needed as well. Sixth clean sheet already now.

Jack Stacey: 7.5 - Stuck to his task on the right hand side of defence, getting forward in support when possible. Found McLeod tough to deal with late on so pushed further upfield.

Dan Potts: 8 - Excellent aerially once more and desperately unlucky to be booked in the first half for what was an embarrassing reaction by Hughes to their coming together. Will now miss his first league minutes of the season next weekend.

Scott Cuthbert (STAR MAN): 8.5 - Excellent once more from the skipper who stood firm, particularly second half when Stanley had their spell of pressure. Almost on the scoresheet too when he forced a save from Chapman.

Alan Sheehan: 8 - Clever link up with Hylton to win the penalty from which Town made it 2-0. Intriguing battle against close friend Kee and came out on top as Stanley failed to score at home for the first time since December 2016.

Glen Rea: 8.5 - Has improved no end with a run of games in the holding role as he played a full part in what was another solid defensive display. With McCormack and Mpanzu expected to return for Stevenage, boss Jones has a real selection dilemma now.

Olly Lee: 8 - Played a big part in Luton wresting the ascendancy in the first half as drew a save from Chapman and then arrived perfectly to head goalwards for Collins to do the rest. Plenty of effort after the break too, ensuring Luton didn’t take a step back.

Luke Berry: 7 - Good to have him back in the side after suspension and got through plenty of the ugly side, with his tackles and interventions. Came close to a first goal, denied by a spectacular clearance from Hughes.

Harry Cornick: 8 - Yet again such an important player in Town’s system as his pace and direct approach relieves pressure as he drove the visitors forward. Ran himself into the ground once more.

James Collins: 8 - In the right place at the right time to turn home Lee’s header and make it seven for the season. Took a buffeting all afternoon from the home defence but made sure the ball stuck upfront.

Danny Hylton: 8.5 - Another fine display from Hylton whose backheel led to the penalty which he stuck away with real conviction. Helped out defensively whenever possible and some good breaks in the second period as well.

Lawson D’Ath (SUB): 7.5 - First league outing of the season and one lovely run alleviated the pressure late on. Kept things ticking over well.

James Justin (SUB): 7.5 - Came on to deal with the tricky McLeod and did just that.