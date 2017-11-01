Hatters rated v AFC Wimbledon

Luton Town were 2-1 winners over AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday evening thanks to a double from Andrew Shinnie which saw them finish top of their Checkatrade Trophy group. Here’s how the Hatters players rated on the night.

James Shea: 7.5 - Continues to impress every time he gets his chance as was vocal throughout and helped his young defence all evening. Took the pressure off by coming out for crosses too.

James Justin: 7 - A valuable 90 minutes for Justin who is looking to regain his place in the first team once more. One superb block on McDonald kept the Town in front late on.

Jack Senior: 7.5 - Young full back lets anyone down when in the starting line-up and this was no different as he was eager to get stuck in and always lend a hand with Town pushing forward.

Frankie Musonda: 7 - Struggled with Taylor early on but was just starting to get to grips with him when the Dons striker was forced off.

Tightened up on the second half too as threats on Luton’s goal were at a minimum.

Akin Famewo: 7.5 - Impressed aerially and made some fine challenges when left one-on-one at times. Good array of passing too as he too grew in confidence the longer the game progressed.

Glen Rea: (STAR MAN): 8.5 - In the form of his life for Town as he captained the side with real authority. Did well in midfield and also when he dropped back into the centre of defence to bolster Luton’s back-line.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 7 - Made some good bursts from midfield as he committed opposition players to set Town on the front foot. Did lose possession in dangerous positions on the odd occasion though.

Luke Gambin: 7.5 - Always such natural with the ball at his feet and he was behind a number of Town’s attacks seeing plenty of efforts blocked away by the home defence. Coolness in possession led to a fine assist for Shinnie’s winner.

Andrew Shinnie: 8 - Midfielder produced the two moments of real quality in front of goal, with his quick feet leading to the opener and lovely composed effort for the second. Hit the post as well on a promising night.

Lawson D’Ath: 7 - Much-needed game time as he is now getting back up to full speed after injury. Got forward and also helped out defensively when his side needed it.

Elliot Lee: 7.5 - Striker once again caught the eye as he has done with every outing in recent weeks. Led the line well as he held the ball up, while managing some excellent lay-offs too. Lovely spin in the area for the winnier and came close himself.

Luke Berry (SUB): 6.5 - Only on for 10 minutes, but still managed to get involved, almost increasing Luton’s advantage.

Aaron Jarvis (SUB): 5.5 - Had the final knockings as he occupied the home defence.