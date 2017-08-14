Hatters rated v Barnet

Luton slipped to their first defeat of the season at the weekend, as Jack Taylor’s stoppage time strike saw Barnet triumph 1-0 at the Hive. Here’s how the Town players rated on the day.

Marek Stech: 7 - Keeper looked solid as he commanded his area well and was always quick to throw out to his full backs, trying to put the visitors on the front foot. No real chance to keep out last-gasp winner either.

Jack Stacey: 6.5 - Decent enough showing as he made his way over the half way line when possible, creating a good chance for Mpanzu early on.

Dan Potts: 7 - Came closest to breaking the deadlock when his excellent header was superbly tipped on to the bar by Stephens. Neat and tidy in possession without ever really bombing on.

Scott Cuthbert: 6 - Looked to be relishing his battle against Coulthirst until 20 minutes in and he was forced to go off injured with what was later revealed to be tight abductor.

Alan Sheehan: 7.5 - Defender impressed on the ball as he allowed the midfielders plenty of early possession. His set-pieces were the main avenue that Town looked like scoring from too.

Alan McCormack: 6.5 - Continued to show the steel he will add as got stuck in and was constantly in referee Kevin Johnson’s ear. Lost the ball for winner, but will feel hard done by not to have been awarded a free kick.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (STAR MAN): 8 - Midfielder was by far the best of the bunch with a whole-hearted display full of energy. Did his work defensively and went on a number of runs to cause panic to the heart of Barnet’s defence. Unlucky to be on losing side.

Olly Lee: 6 - Never really looked like equalling his career-changing performance here from last season as Luton didn’t retain possession as much as they wanted to in the attacking areas.

Andrew Shinnie: 5.5 - Another who didn’t come anywhere near to matching his heights from Yeovil hammering. Couldn’t break free from the tight marking Barnet deployed and might need some new boots as couldn’t keep his footing throughout.

James Collins: 6 - After his treble the weekend before, was restricted to barely a shot in anger this time out as he was well marshalled by the home defence, with clear-cut opportunities at a bare minimum.

Isaac Vassell: 6 - Had the odd moment when he could sprint on to a ball over the top, but Barnet had done their homework on him and once he claimed possession the move more often than not broke down.

Glen Rea (SUB): 6.5 - Early introduction for Cuthbert and he made some good clearances. Could consider himself lucky to avoid red after a very strong challenge on goalscorer Taylor.

Jordan Cook (SUB): 5 - On to try and fashion a winner but never got into the game.

Elliot Lee: (SUB): 6 - Almost rescued a point only to see Stephens tip his goalbound header over.