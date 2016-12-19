Hatters rated v Blackpool

Christian Walton: 8.5 - Keeper played a huge role in Luton’s record equalling shut out with three excellent first half saves. One tip over from Vassell the best of the lot. Could have been a different story had he not been on his game.

Glen Rea: 8 - Dropped back as part of a three man central defence and looked comfortable there from the word go. Competed in the air well and was decent on the floor when bringing the ball out from the back too.

Scott Cuthbert (STAR MAN): 8.5 - Town’s performance was built on yet another clean sheet which saw Cuthbert lead the back-line superbly. Relished his battle with Vassell and won pretty much everything in the air when the Tangerines went direct.

Johnny Mullins: 8 - Read the game impressively for the majority often cutting out the ball before it could reach either of Blackpool’s front two. Tried to help out Justin whenever possible too with the odd forward upfield.

Stephen O’Donnell: 7.5 - Relished the chance to get forward as didn’t have quite so many defensive duties with cover behind him. Always an option on the right flank for Town as they countered with real purpose.

Olly Lee: 7.5 - Few wayward passes at times but got stuck in to the task and always an option for the defence to find when playing out from the back. Got closer and closer to hitting the target too, showing wonderful technique to strike a moving ball.

Alex Gilliead: 7.5 - Played a key role in Luton’s crucial second as he picked up possession deep in enemy territory and then slipped in Justin for the final ball. Such a good dribbler and always looking to go on the outside of his markers.

Cameron McGeehan: 8.5 - Best game yet since his slightly altered position, as he used the ball well time and time again. Constant threat in the second half, as he timed his run perfectly to head home goal number 10 and almost had another from range.

James Justin: 8.5 - Not many expected to see him line up as a left winger, but grew into the task and came alive second half. Took his man on and delivered a number of crosses, one which was perfect for McGeehan to score.

Jack Marriott: 8.5 - After a lovely finish on the half hour, Marriott was back to somewhere near his best second half with his movement and direct running. If he can replicate this performance during second period of the season, it could fire Town to promotion.

Danny Hylton: 8 - Another fine effort to lead the line against a physical Blackpool defence. Great work for Luton’s first goal as he slipped Marriott in well. Even though he didn’t score, contributes so much to the cause.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (SUB): 6.5 - Gave Luton some extra power and pace in the closing stages.

Isaac Vassell (SUB): 7 - Won some excellent headers and stretched the play to make sure Luton were never forced to cling on for the victory.

Jonathan Smith (SUB): 6 - Tore around the pitch for the final seven minutes as he prevented Blackpool having any time to mount a sustained attack.

To vote for your Hatters MOM, visit our Hatters Microsite.