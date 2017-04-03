Hatters rated v Blackpool

Matt Macey: 8 - First half save from Osayi-Samuel was excellent, but the second half fingertip effort to push Vassell’s overhead volley over was simply stunning. Solid throughout too and display will hopefully be a real boost going forward.

Glen Rea: 7.5 - Played his part fully in a solid defensive performance from the Hatters as he got stuck in, kept possession moving, and didn’t give any silly free kicks away this time either.

Scott Cuthbert: 8 - Had Mark Cullen under wraps for pretty much the entire hour the former Hatter was on the field, always making sure the striker couldn’t have a second to settle when receiving the ball.

Alan Sheehan: 7.5 - Another who made sure that Blackpool didn’t have any real clear sights of goal with some fine clearances. Took up some advanced positions once more as wasn’t too far away with an angled drive first half.

Stephen O’Donnell: 5.5 - Endeavour can’t be questioned as he always tried to get on the ball and burst forward, particularly first half. Final ball was a mixed bag though and confidence appeared to just drain from his body midway through the second period when a number were cut out.

James Justin: 6 - Great to see the teenager back in the starting-line up, although wasn’t quite able to produce the same sort of attacking threat he has from the bench in recent weeks.

Olly Lee (STAR MAN): 8 - Showed plenty of bottle and character to produce that kind of performance, especially after the criticism he has endured previously. Kept play moving with some lovely passing and got stuck in as well.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 7.5 - Real buzz whenever Pelly gets on the ball, as he brushed off his opponents with ease at times, but couldn’t always pick the right option at the critical moment. Came close to an opener, forcing Lyness to save at full stretch.

Lawson D’Ath: 7.5 - Few lovely touches in midfield and was always taking up good positions to make himself available too. Corners were always testing as well, with Lyness’ handling spot on.

Isaac Vassell: 7 - Good first half from the striker as he set Hylton away and then came close himself, forcing a sharp stop from close range. Hadn’t had much of a look-in after the break and was replaced by Palmer.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu bursts forward against Blackpool

Danny Hylton: 7 - Real boost to be back after missing Colchester and managed a good 70 minutes. Denied a 25th goal by Lyness’ legs and some fine link up play saw Vassell in for a good opportunity too.

Jack Marriott (SUB): 6.5 - Played his part in stretching the Blackpool defence late on and pushing Town’s visitors back.

Ollie Palmer (SUB): 7.5 - Had been having a tough time prior to the winner, but his battering style run and ball out to Gambin, saw the on-loan forward in the right place to win it.

Luke Gambin (SUB): 7 - Played a huge role in the winner as it was his shot that led to Palmer’s tap-in.

To vote for your Hatters MOM, visit our Hatters Microsite.