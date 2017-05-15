Hatters rated v Blackpool

Stuart Moore: 7 - On his toes to make some decent stops from range as Blackpool adopted a shoot on sight policy at times. Won’t be overly happy with the manner in which he was beaten by Cullen for the opener, his low shot squirming into the bottom corner.

Glen Rea: 6.5 - Decent showing from the centre half aerially and didn’t hold back in his tackles either, but will be disappointed Town’s defending was caught out on such an important evening.

Scott Cuthbert: 6.5 - Defender was finally penalised for holding in the area to concede the penalty that allowed the Tangerines to take a first leg lead to Kenilworth Road. Will need to be careful on Thursday as attentions will be alerted now.

Alan Sheehan: 6.5 - Struggled to keep his footing at times as slipped for the first goal and also when taking a free kick too. Coolness in possession allowed Town to mount some late attacks.

James Justin (STAR MAN): 8 - Showed just why Luton were so keen for him to be fit and why Premier League clubs are supposed to be sniffing around with a fine display. Two assists for Town’s quickfire double and desperately unlucky to be penalised for the free kick that never was.

Dan Potts: 7 - Early whack to the face looked like it might curtail his evening, but bravely battled on. After coming so close last week, popped up at the right time net his first professional goal with a fine finish.

Olly Lee: 6.5 - Control let him down for Blackpool’s first as the ball ran under his foot. Tried to get stuck in afterwards but couldn’t ever find that killer pass.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 7.5 - Impressed at both ends, as popped up in the Blackpool box on a number of occasions, while one brilliant block prevented Mellor from making it 2-2 just before half time.

Lawson D’Ath: 6 - Recalled to the starting 11 and excellent sliderule pass sent Justin away to tee up Potts for the opener. Other than that though, didn’t offer a huge amount as Town’s midfield struggled to gain a real foothold in the second period and eventually replaced.

Isaac Vassell: 7.5 - Clinical finish to make it 2-1 as he swivelled to hammer into the bottom corner. Was giving the home defence plenty of problems with his direct approach, so slightly surprising he was withdrawn late in the game.

Danny Hylton: 7 - No surprise to see Town’s leading scorer straight back in and had some good tussles with the home defenders. Slightly subdued at times, but could have won a late penalty when shoved over, only for referee Miller to give nothing.

Jack Marriott: (SUB): 6.5 - On for the final 15 minutes and his pace stretched the Tangerines back-line, but no chances fell his way.

Ollie Palmer (SUB): 6 - His added height helped and was adamant Town should have won a penalty.

