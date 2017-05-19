Hatters rated v Blackpool

Stuart Moore: 4 - Big moments change games and with Hatters looking Wembley-bound, he needlessly raced off his line to try and claim Cullen’s cross, always looking second best to Gnanduillet. Question marks over the winner too. A real shame as he had improved hugely during recent weeks.

James Justin: 7.5 - Another confident display from the youngster who was quick to bring the ball out of defence whenever the chance arose, starting a number of attacks moving on the right flank. Can be extremely proud of his first full season as a full time pro.

Dan Potts: 7 - Reverted to a full back role this and wasn’t quite as involved in the opposition’s penalty area as he has been in the last two games. Did add his support to the attacks though and got forward when possible. Out-jumped by Mellor for the winner and remains to be seen whether it was his last action in a Luton shirt.

Scott Cuthbert: 7.5 - Made instant amends for his miss by glancing Town in front to lift the roof at Kenilworth Road. Strong in the air throughout for the Hatters as usual and looked disconsolate along with the rest of his side at the full time whistle.

Alan Sheehan: 7 - It was his shot that deflected in off Mellor to draw Town level and then sent over a superb free kick for Cuthbert to glance home and put Town ahead. Lost out to Cullen for opener though and cramp hampered his final few minutes as Blackpool threw men forward.

Glen Rea: 7 - Started as the holding midfielder as although there were a few misplaced passes early on, was quick to put his foot in and judged his tackles impressively. Teed up Sheehan to make it 1-1, although couldn't half the flood of Tangerines attacks in the final stages.

Olly Lee: 5.5 - Can't knock his effort, but played on the side of the diamond this time and needed to add a bit more creativity on the night. Went close with a header before being replaced with eight minutes to go.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 5.5 - Had a 10-15 minute spell when he threatened to take the game by the scruff of the neck as started to cause Blackpool real problems. Struggled badly at times in the first half though with a number of errors while in possession.

Lawson D’Ath: 5 - Got through plenty of running in the midfield as he tracked his men well, but needed to do that little bit more at the point of the diamond in an attacking sense.

Isaac Vassell: 7.5 - Pace made sure any ball forward into a chance for Town to turn the Blackpool defence around and get on the front foot. Superb leap saw him link well with Hylton and another who can be mightily impressed with his season's work.

Danny Hylton (STAR MAN): 7.5 - Nerves of steel to dink home his penalty, although whether it actually was one is a matter for debate. Constantly kept the visitors centre halves busy and with better finishing might have won it on the night.

Jordan Cook (SUB): 4 - Strange choice of sub given his lack of recent match action and could have maybe done more to prevent Mellor’s header crossing the line.