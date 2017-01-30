Hatters rated v Cambridge United

Christian Walton: 8 - Once again, commanded his area superbly, particularly on crosses as he constantly took the pressure off Town’s defence. Quick thinking to find Smith led to Luton’s first goal as well.

James Justin: 9 - Full back just gets better and better and better these days. First touch is absolutely superb and linked up impressively with Gambin. Such a bright future in the game.

Jack Senior: 8 - Looks right at home as a key part of Town’s back-line now despite being just his second league start. Got stuck in against Ikpeazu when possible but also managed to sprint forward when the chance arose too.

Glen Rea: 8.5 - Relished the task of replacing Mullins at the back and gave a tigerish display alongside Cuthbert. Threw his body on the line on numerous occasions to prevent United’s shots testing Walton.

Scott Cuthbert: 8.5 - Captain once again came up against a hefty centre forward in Ikpeazu and can be more than happy with his afternoon’s work. Will have been delighted by only a second clean sheet of the season at home too.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (STAR MAN): 9 - Could be a watershed performance for Pelly as he was simply outstanding. Lively going forward, but it was his defensive work that caught the eye, as he was in the right place to clear time and time again.

Jonathan Smith: 8 - Endless energy meant that Hatters were always amongst the Cambridge midfielders and nicking the ball back. Showed plenty of quality too, with a lovely dummy first half and good vision to pick out Marriott for Town’s opener too.

Luke Gambin: 8 - Exciting home debut for the club as he has already developed a partnership with Justin on the right. Got between the lines and some clever passes throughout. Will clearly score a special goal for the Hatters one day.

Jordan Cook: 7.5 - Didn’t really get going in the first half but far more of a threat in the second period as he found his strikers with some clever through balls. Confident penalty too as he repaid Jones’ faith in him.

Isaac Vassell: 9 - Frightening pace he possesses, absolutely frightening. Best display in a Luton shirt by far as he showed strength, power and a calmness in front of goal score break the deadlock. Another lightning burst drew the foul from Legge for the penalty late on.

Jack Marriott: 8.5 - Terrific work-rate from Marriott who was a constant threat upfront. Good direct running set Vassell free for the first goal as well while saw a number of efforts blocked by the visitors’ defence.

Lawson D’Ath (SUB): 6.5 - Could and should have made the margin of victory even greater as he missed the target when clean through.

Alan Sheehan (SUB): 6.5 - On in the closing moments to add that little bit of know-how as Town saw the game out.

Craig Mackail-Smith (SUB): 7 - Looked lively in his brief cameo with a quick break and pass to Smith.

