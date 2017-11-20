Hatters rated v Cambridge United

Town had yet another magnificent seven at the weekend as they put Cambridge to the sword with a magnificent 7-0 victory. Here’s how the Hatters players rated during their brilliant afternoon at Kenilworth Road.

Marek Stech: 6.5 - Barely got his gloves dirty as he could just take a back seat and enjoy all the action ahead of him. Took at least 70 minutes until he was called into action as he racked up quite possibly his easiest clean sheet of the campaign.

Jack Stacey: 8.5 - Part of yet another dominant performance both defensively and offensively from Stacey. Kept things tight and motored down the right flank to cross for Hylton to score late on.

Dan Potts: 9 - Full back has become a real potent member of the side in the opposition’s area this term. Started and finished the move which saw him notch his fourth goal of the season from close range and could have had another, but flagged offside. Slight knock late a slight worry.

Scott Cuthbert: 8.5 - Powerhouse at the back once more for Town and even managed to burst out from defence on a few raids forward as well. Disappointing to be forced off with what looked like a nasty groin injury and fingers crossed it isn’t too bad.

Alan Sheehan: 8.5 - Handled any brief threat Cambridge had with ease and it was his precise set-plays which caught the eye throughout the afternoon. One led to Potts’s header being chalked off and then put it on a plate for Hylton to get his third in stoppage time.

Glen Rea: 9 - Getting better and better each week with yet another high class display as he stopped any attacks Cambridge attempted to muster while his passing improves with every game too. Dropped back into defence late on to cover for Cuthbert’s absence as well.

Olly Lee: 9.5 - Brought the house down at Kenilworth Road with what was quite simply an absolutely stunning strike from 70 yards, the sort of goal that will go down in folklore. Kept performance level high afterwards too with some intelligent passing as Town completely dominated.

Luke Berry: 8.5 - Came in from some stick against his former club throughout which was to be expected, but handled it with ease. Played a part in Hylton’s first and always so neat and tidy when in possession.

Andrew Shinnie: 9 - Impressive on his recall to the side as he was the architect of a number of good moves that Town put together. Came within a whisker of his first league goal too as he hit the post from range and then saw Legge get back to clear off the line too.

Elliot Lee (STAR MAN): 9.5 - Striker had his first chance from the start in the league and boy did he take it, going close before Town started the avalanche. On another day his volley would have easily been the talking point had it not been for his brother. Cracked home a second and was denied by Forde

Danny Hylton: 9.5 - Back with a bang as he bagged the perfect hat-trick to reach double figures for the campaign already. Also played a part with an assist for Lee’s glorious volley with a typically unselfish performance.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (SUB): 6.5 - Came into the holding role as Cuthbert went off and kept play moving well.

Jordan Cook (SUB): 6.5 - First action in a while for Cook and he kept things ticking over in midfield.