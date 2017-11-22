Hatters rated v Carlisle United

Luton Town went to the top of League Two once more yesterday evening with a professional 3-0 victory against Carlisle United. Here’s how the Hatters rated on the night.

Marek Stech: 7 - Looked like he might have slightly busier evening in the early stages, until Town took control and limited Carlise to hardly anything considered clear-cut. Handled a few long range efforts well on his way to a ninth clean sheet from just 19 games.

Jack Stacey: 8 - Full back appears to be over what can only be described as a slight dip in form with another excellent display. Made some vital interceptions to prevent United scoring and set Cornick away to seal the deal.

Dan Potts: 9 - Is there a better left back in the division when it comes to attacking set-pieces? Bagged a fifth for season before December with a brilliant diving header and was always up to clear when Carlisle looked for way back.

Alan Sheehan: 9 - Centre half contained the Cumbrians threats all evening and kept his cool well after being riled just before half time. Wonderful set-piece delivery is proving a key component for the Hatters as grabbed yet another assist for Potts’s header.

Johnny Mullins: 8.5 - Solid performance from the recalled Mullins who made sure Town coped with Cuthbert’s absence by winning his headers and not allowing the visitors any real sights of goal. Shame he had to go off, but hopefully just a touch of cramp.

Glen Rea (STAR MAN): 9 - Another excellent display from Rea who has become a crucial member of Town’s side in the past few weeks. Won his tackles and headers to break up play, with his passing of a high standard now, often getting Luton going.

Luke Berry: 8 - Got through so much work up and down throughout the evening as he ensured Luton were never bowed by the physicality the Cumbrians possessed.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 8 - Back in after Lee was suspended and allowed to get further forward with Rea in the holding role. Made some good bursts and thankfully heard Shinnie’s shout to leave well alone for the opener.

Andrew Shinnie: 8.5 - Was the stand out performer in the first half with a glorious finish to open his league account for the Hatters, curling into the far corner. Excellent vision almost created other chances for the hosts too as his work-rate caught the eye as well.

Danny Hylton: 8 - Did well to avoid seeing yellow after a physical and verbal buffeting from the Carlisle back-line all evening. Managed to not get involved though and should have added to his tally but for a tame late penalty.

Elliot Lee: 7.5 - Couldn’t ever find the kind of openings he had enjoyed against Cambridge on Saturday, but no little effort from the striker and his hold up play was impressive. Good run and pass to find Shinnie to break the deadlock too.

Harry Cornick (SUB): 8 - Only on for around 15 minutes, but an inspired substitution as he ran the Carlisle defence ragged. Kept his composure well to put the game beyond United too.

Lawson D’Ath (SUB): 6 - Came on for final knockings as Mullins was struggling.

Akin Famewo (SUB): 6 - Had the last few minutes in his first league action for over a year.