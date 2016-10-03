Search

Hatters rated v Cheltenham Town

Jordan Cook in action against Cheltenham

Christian Walton: 6.5 - Decent showing once more from the keeper, with a good stop first half and then crucial deflection late on. Came for crosses well as usual, although got blocked off for the Robins equaliser.

