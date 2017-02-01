Hatters rated v Cheltenham Town

Stuart Moore: 4 - No pleasure at all giving such a poor rating on the youngster’s debut, but shocking early missed punch gave Cheltenham the lead and didn’t exude any confidence in his area afterwards, particularly from crosses.

James Justin: 6 - Could never reach the heights of recent weeks, either defensively or going forward as Luton found themselves stifled by the visitors for large periods.

Jack Senior: 6.5 - Another promising display from the youngster whose two crunching challenges in the second period brought the crowd back to life briefly. Although it was a fine through ball, may be disappointed with his positioning for Barthram’s strike.

Scott Cuthbert: 6.5 - Could only watch in horror as Luton’s usually reliable back-line fell apart on three occasions allowing the visitors to score. Thrown up front late on and might have stolen a leveller only to shoot over the top.

Glen Rea: 6 - Another couple of full-blooded interventions from Rea although saw far too much of the ball in the second period with Hatters almost reluctant to ever get into top gear.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 6.5 - Tried as hard as anyone to make things happen on a frustrating evening, although often had to try and burst from deep. Still managed to break free on the odd occasion and quick thinking led to Vassell’s goal.

Jonathan Smith: 6 - Switched play as best he could in the first half with Luton looking to try and get down the flanks whenever possible. Foot injury meant he didn’t reappear after the break though.

Luke Gambin: 6.5 - Impressive first half from Gambin as he was behind the majority of Luton’s best work. Inches away from a first goal, before fading in the second period and eventually replaced.

Jordan Cook (STAR MAN): 7 - Looked good in the early stages, crossing for Vassell’s glaring miss and then seeing his glorious free kick thunder against the bar. Tried manfully to make things happen in the second period as well with plenty of effort.

Jack Marriott: 5 - Had one of those evenings where his first touch went awry and nothing really came off. Couldn’t ever burrow his way through a packed Robins defence and made way for D’Ath.

Isaac Vassell: 6.5 - Somehow missed an open goal which might have changed the outcome as Luton would have been on level terms. Didn’t let that affect him as a good finish made it two in two and how he didn’t win a penalty late on is anyone’s guess.

Olly Lee (SUB): 4 - On for the injured Smith, and although free kick led to Town’s second, couldn’t get play moving as quickly as he should, often caught in possession.

Lawson D’Ath (SUB): 5 - Came on to allow Cook to move up top, but failed to fully influence proceedings.

Jake Gray (SUB): 5 - Few shots blocked as Luton chased a late leveller.

