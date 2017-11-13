Hatters rated v Cheltenham Town

Luton Town were denied top spot in League Two as they conceded a stoppage time equaliser during their 2-2 draw at Cheltenham Town on Saturday. Here’s how the Hatters players rated on the day.

Marek Stech: 7 - Costly final minute as he stumbled to somehow give away a needless corner and then failed to punch clear as the Robins netted at the very death. Real shame as had been having an excellent game up until that point, relieving the pressure on his defence by coming out to claim Cheltenham’s numerous long balls into the box.

Jack Stacey: 7 - Few lapses in concentration on the right hand side as Town gave possession back to their hosts at times, but on the whole, as the rest of the defence did, kept threats to a minimum.

Dan Potts: 8 - Once again showcased his heading ability with a wonderful leap to power home Sheehan’s corner early on for this third of the seas. Came close again from further set-plays, while cleared well from his own area too.

Scott Cuthbert: 8 - Skipper was on hand to mop up the danger for most of the game, as Luton kept their hosts at bay for the majority of the encounter until that final minute when they were pegged back.

Alan Sheehan: 8 - Dealt with the Robins’ approach well as he was often first to beat the home attackers to any high balls forward. Set up both goals too with his corner converted by Potts and free kick falling perfectly for Elliot Lee too.

Glen Rea: 8 - Back in the side after his suspension and showed why as he broke up play in the midfield and got the visitors moving. Shooting could do with some work as three efforts all flew wide of the target.

Luke Berry: 7.5 - Got through plenty of effort once more going forward and tracking back as Luton had Cheltenham at arms length for long periods. Lovely cross almost put away by Hylton as well.

Olly Lee: 7.5 - Another excellent game for Lee as he got stuck in when he had to while also displayed wonderful vision and ability to thread a number of through balls for Town’s front three. Not far off finding the top corner from 30 yards too.

Harry Cornick (STAR MAN): 8 - Excelled and frustrated in equal measure as demonstrated just why he was recalled with some lively running throughout, causing no end of concern for the Robins’ back-line. However, missed a glorious chance when clean through and hammered a number of other attempts way over too.

Danny Hylton: 7.5 - Missed an effort from a couple of yards out when he obviously thought the Robins defender would clear. Broke well though to link up with his fellow forwards, before getting himself needlessly booked late on when kicking the ball away.

James Collins: 6 - Largely anonymous for the opening period as he chased and harried, but struggled to really get into the game. Missed a glorious chance after working the opening and replaced at the break with slight injury.

Elliot Lee (SUB): 8 - Lively from the moment he came on for the second half and got the goal his display merited. Definitely pushing for a start now.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (SUB): 5.5 - On for the last knockings as Town just couldn’t hand on to their lead.