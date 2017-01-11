Hatters rated v Chesterfield

Christian Walton: 7 - Might have expected a busier evening against League One opposition, but it wasn’t to be. Almost caught out by O’Shea’s improvisation and stood up well to deny Beeney, as the rest of his work mainly consisted of collecting crosses.

Stephen O’Donnell: 7 - Attacked as best he could during the 90 minutes, going close after leading the charge from deep. However, the enjoyment just doesn’t look there for the full back at the moment.

Jack Senior: 8.5 - Super display from Senior who gets better with every minute he plays in a Luton shirt. Took up some good positions, neat and tidy in possession and defensively sound as well. Surely in with a huge chance of starting at Crewe.

Glen Rea: 8.5 - One shocking back header apart, Rea was given the nod due to his upcoming suspension this weekend and marshalled the back four well. Spread play well from the back and kept it tight for the majority.

Frankie Musonda: 8.5 - Oozed class throughout as he dominated aerially, mopped up any loose balls and was supremely confident in possession too. Just waiting for his first team opportunity now.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 7.5 - Deployed in a slightly deeper role this time as he was responsible for screening the back four and showed another side of his game. Occasionally ran into trouble which may well have proved costly against a side in better form.

Craig Mackail-Smith is felled in the area by Chesterfield's Laurence Maguire

Jonathan Smith: 8 - Can’t knock his enthusiasm at all as made captain for the night and responded with a typical all-action display, snapping into challenges and not allowing Chesterfield any time to take a touch.

Jake Gray: 7.5 - Wanted the chance to get his minutes up and did just that as completed another hour. Did well in the engine room and worked hard to get Luton going on the front foot.

Jordan Cook: 7.5 - A real livewire as he scampered about the pitch from minute one to 90. Involved in a lot of the good work that Luton did and would have had a second strike, but the offside flag once more.

Jack Marriott (STAR MAN): 8.5 - Relished his opportunity from the start as linked well with Mackail-Smith all night, utilising his speed against the lumbersome Evatt. Took both goals well, set up his partner too and that display will have done his confidence no harm at all.

Craig Mackail-Smith: 8.5 - Gave boss Nathan Jones a real nudge as to just what he can produce as the experienced striker showed a good touch, work-rate and plenty of pace to constantly frighten the visiting defence. Great to see him back on the scoresheet too with a confident penalty.

Olly Lee (SUB): 7 - One wonderful piece of skill lit up Lee’s 30-minute showing as he almost scored himself as well before setting up Vassell.

Zane Banton (SUB): 6.5 - Rare outing for the attacking midfielder as he kept things simple during his cameo.

Isaac Vassell (SUB): 8 - Blistering pace and power led to a first strike at home for Vassell as he demonstrated brilliant determination to outsmuscle Hird and score. Almost added another one late on too.

To vote for your Hatters MOM, visit our Hatters Microsite.