Hatters rated v Chesterfield

Luton Town made it three wins in a row for the first time this season with a 1-0 triumph over Chesterfield on Saturday. Here’s how the Hatters players rated for their afternoon’s work.

Marek Stech: 8 - Vital save when the scores were goalless from Kellett. Such a reassurince presence as Spireites went longer second half, coming offhis line to claim. Almost had an assist with some quick distribution too.

Jack Stacey: 7 - Another decent showing from the right back as he was always an out ball for his fellow defenders and put some good deliveries in too.

Dan Potts: 7 - Full back made a couple of good runs beyond the midfield as he looked to get up in support, while kept things tight on his flank as well.

Scott Cuthbert (STAR MAN): 8.5 - Skipper made sure that O’Grady and then Ugwu were kept under wraps as whenever the Spireites threw the ball in, he was there to head it away. Decent threat from set-pieces too.

Alan Sheehan: 8 - Managed to deal with any danger that came his way and his raking crossfield passes out to Stacey started a number of attacks for the hosts.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 7 - Dropped back into the holding role in McCormack’s absence and looked at home. Bad miss on the stroke of half time could have broken the deadlock soon and although it was an avoidable tackle late on, surely the red was too harsh a punishment.

Olly Lee: 6.5 - Solid if nothing spectacular for Lee as he came back into the side for the suspended Berry and kept play moving well. Made way for extra legs of Cornick in the second period.

Luke Gambin: 8 - Back in the starting line-up and gave Luton some real width when attacking. Sent over a handful of delicious crosses that should have led to a goal and went close himself. Work-rate excellent too as he definitely took his opportunity.

Andrew Shinnie: 6 - Got a whack early on and then collided painfully with visiting keeper Anyon which ended his afternoon early.

Danny Hylton: 7.5 - Striker feels he is now back to somewhere near his best after missing pre-season and showed it with a coolly taken strike for Luton’s winner. Almost had a second when firing into the side-netting.

James Collins: 7.5 - Could and should have had a hat-trick as missed a number of chances that on another day he would have taken. Still, the fact that he was in the right place is always the main thing.

Jordan Cook (SUB): 7.5 - On in place of Shinnie’s injury and did well, with a wonderful defence-splitting pass sending Hylton away to score.

Glen Rea (SUB): 6.5 - Brought on for Gambin midway through the second half and helped Town regained control of the midfield battleground.

Harry Cornick (SUB): 8 - Yet another wonderful cameo from Cornick who ensured Chesterfield couldn’t mount any serious pressure. Inches away from a first goal too, denied by the post.