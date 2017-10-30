Hatters rated v Coventry City

Luton Town saw their lengthy unbeaten record ended at the hands of Coventry City on Saturday, as the visitors left Kenilworth Road with a 3-0 victory. Here’s how the Hatters’ players rated for their afternoon’s work.

Marek Stech: 6 - Looked unusually nervy in possession early on as he was caught out a few times, and almost embarrassed by Kelly’s long range chip that cannoned off the woodwork.

Jack Stacey: 6 - Found Jodi Jones tough to deal with as the impressive winger was the main source of inspiration and creativity for the visitors throughout the encounter.

Dan Potts: 6 - Won his headers in both boxes again but couldn’t really overlap on the left hand side as an attacking force. Might have got closer to Nazon and prevent the third too, but the game was up by then.

Scott Cuthbert: 6.5 - Decent in the air as he made some fine clearances from City’s set-pieces. Thrown upfront in an attempt to repeat his Wycombe heroics, but it didn’t happen this time.

Johnny Mullins: 6.5 - Was keeping things solid enough on his return to the first team in Sheehan’s absence. Can’t seem to buy a break though with injury as unluckily forced to hobble off in the second half.

Glen Rea (STAR MAN): 7 - Another decent showing from Rea who flew into his tackles in the midfield, kept play moving and made a fine goal-line block in the second half too. Did well when dropping back into defence as well and unfortunate to be exposed for the late red card.

Olly Lee: 6 - Saw plenty of the ball but didn’t do enough with it in an attacking sense as Luton’s build up play was too slow at times. Did take some excellent set-pieces though which Town’s attackers should have done more with.

Luke Berry: 6.5 - Out on the left for plenty of the first half and involved in Luton’s best moments during the opening 45 minutes. Couldn’t really break into the box and add his goalscoring threat though.

Harry Cornick: 6 - First real off day for Cornick after a superb introduction to life with the Hatters. Thumped one effort over, but didn’t ever really get the chance to run at the Sky Blues defence and cause the kind of problems he has done recently.

Danny Hylton: 6.5 - Glorious chance to draw Luton level after taking the ball out of the air superbly but couldn’t get enough on his shot to beat Burge. Well marshalled by the visitors defence although early booking was questionable at best.

James Collins: 5.5 - One lovely cross early on that flashed across goal and saw a close range effort blocked, but things just didn’t come off for the striker afterwards as a number of misplaced passes put Coventry on the attack. Withdrawn late on for Lee.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (SUB): 5.5 - Looked to try and get Town going again, but at fault for the second as he needlessly slid in to give possession away allowing City to break.

Andrew Shinnie (SUB): 6.5 - Looked eager to get on the ball in his first outing for a while and might have made it 1-1, only to see Burge save well with his legs.

Elliot Lee (SUB): 5 - No real chance to shine this time as Coventry snuffed out Town’s attacking threat.