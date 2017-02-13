Hatters rated v Crawley Town

Matt Macey: 7 - Unlucky with the Crawley goal as looked to have done enough to deny Smith when clean through. Fine save late on from Roberts’ long ranger although did cause a few nervy flutters when coming to punch crosses in the closing stages.

Stephen O’Donnell: 7 - Kept his place ahead of Justin although his final ball was a bit hit and miss throughout. Couple of excellent crosses early on almost led to an opener, but a few not so great afterwards too.

Jack Senior: 7.5 - Fast becoming a vital component of Town’s defence. All-action approach sees the youngster get stuck in at every opportunity to win the ball back for Luton, which he more than often does too.

Alan Sheehan: 7.5 - Free kicks caused problems for the visitors all afternoon and another dangerous delivery led to Hatters’ crucial equaliser. Did find himself caught out slightly under Cox’s ball over the top for the visitors opener though.

Scott Cuthbert: 7.5 - Led the back-line well up against another tough opponent in Collins. Aerial power helped repel the Red Devils’ threat in the closing stages as Hatters held on for vital three points.

Glen Rea: 6.5 - Moved into the holding midfielder role and was quick to get stuck in whenever the chance arose. Distribution wasn’t the greatest on the afternoon though as a number of passes were picked out or misdirected.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (STAR MAN): 9 - Joy to watch at the moment as Mpanzu is playing with a real swagger. Slightly more advanced due to Rea’s inclusion and was at the hub of everything good Town did. Denied by a wonder save from Morris, before superb run and cross led to the winner.

Jonathan Smith: 7.5 - Bundles of energy once more from Smith as he got about the pitch with gusto. Made some excellent blocks and interventions to ensure Town weren’t breached late on.

Jordan Cook: 6.5 - Had a few flashes of creativity in a first half that Luton didn’t really get going, before taking a blow to the neck and was worryingly stretchered off after lengthy treatment. Thankfully all okay now.

Danny Hylton: 8 - Wasn’t his great performance in the first period, as he had to move back to the tip of the diamond when Cook went off. Once restored to his preferred forward role, netted two clinical finishes within 10 minutes to reach 17 for the campaign.

Isaac Vassell: 6 - One good chance to make it on the scoresheet for the fifth game in a row only to see Morris save well. Couldn’t quite have the same impact from recent matches and replaced by Gambin.

Ollie Palmer (SUB): 7.5 - Came on for Cook and certainly added some height and strength to Town’s front-line as they could go direct when the chance arose. Decent on the floor too and a fine volley required tipping over.

Luke Gambin (SUB): 6.5 - Introduction freed Hylton up again to score twice as the midfielder kept hold of possession well.

Jack Marriott (SUB): 5 - Final seconds for the striker and headed away a free kick at the death.

