Hatters rated v Crawley Town

Luton Town made it nine League Two games unbeaten at the weekend and remained on top of the table as they were held to a goalless draw at Crawley Town. Here’s how the Hatters players rated on the day.

Marek Stech: 8 - Made two fine saves from Roberts, one from distance, with the second one when he rushed off his line absolutely crucial to ensure the Hatters emerged with a battling point to their name.

Jack Stacy: 5.5 - Looked tired, especially during the second half as a number of errors crept into his play and could consider himself fortunate not to concede a penalty in the dying embers.

Dan Potts: 6.5 - Had his hands full with Boldewijn at times but another solid display on the whole with two last-ditch clearances. Seventh booking now means he is walking a real tightrope in future matches to avoid another two game ban.

Scott Cuthbert: 7.5 - Skipper marked his 100th appearance with a clean sheet as he enjoyed a good battle against the Red Devils forwards. A real presence at the back for the Hatters.

Alan Sheehan: 7 - Kept things tight for the visitors as they ensured a seventh shut out of the campaign. Couldn’t believe he was booked and no wonder as it was a blatant dive from Camara.

Glen Rea (STAR MAN): 8 - Continued his fine form with an excellent display in front of the back four, often breaking up play and preventing Crawley getting forward. Showed his improved confidence in possession and might have won it when his header was saved by Morris.

Olly Lee: 6.5 - Impressive first half display as the Hatters tried to dominate possession and his pressing helped them win the ball back high up. Couldn’t really influence as much after the break and withdrawn late on.

Luke Berry: 6.5 - Another who had more of the ball in the opening 45 minutes until Crawley came on strong. Put in plenty of work though, but also guilty of one of the most obvious yellows you could ever wish to see!

Harry Cornick: 7 - Plenty of effort when Town were on the attack although the Red Devils managed to shut him down for long periods as he wasn’t quite able to create the chances he has in previous matches.

Danny Hylton: 6.5 - Looked unusually subdued which boss Jones later admitted was down to being ill the day before. Work-rate can’t be questioned though and a lovely pass to release Collins for his opportunity.

James Collins: 7 - Coming up against his former side, had the two best chances for Luton as he put a header wide in the first half and shot across goal in the second, when he might have take it on.

Elliot Lee (SUB): 7.5 - Really lively appearance from the bench once more as he injected some real pace to Town’s front-line. One curler just wide and denied a cracking winner by the post.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (SUB): 5.5 - Final 10 for Mpanzu although Luton found themselves on the back foot.

Jordan Cook (SUB): 5 - Only had a couple of minutes to try and win it.