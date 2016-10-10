Hatters rated v Crewe Alexandra

Christian Walton: 7.5 - Didn’t show any signs of jetlag after his dash back from Kazakhstan to keep goal for the Town. Two excellent saves in the first half, handling impressive too and played the sweeper keeper role well throughout.

James Justin: 6.5 - Got forward when possible and sent over some fine crosses although at times wasn’t afforded the best protection on the right hand side. Caught out by the canny Ryan Lowe for Crewe’s equaliser too.

Dan Potts: 5 - Far too often went sideways or backwards as appeared reluctant to ever take a chance and give Luton the width they were crying out for. Stood off George as well allowing the winger to pick out Lowe for his leveller too.

Scott Cuthbert (STAR MAN): 7.5 - Skipper marked his 50th appearance for the club with a fine individual showing. Number of important headers and interventions, with the pick of the bunch a wonderfully executed sliding challenge on Bakayogo at full tilt that was timed to perfection.

Alan Sheehan: 7 - Brought the ball out of defence, but after playing the pass forward, saw it too often come straight back to him as Luton opted to keep possession along the back-line, rather than go for the jugular.

Olly Lee: 6.5 - Showed his array of passing in the second half, with a couple of delightful balls to the left hand side as Luton tried to break their opponents down. First half booking will see him miss Orient trip next week though.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 5.5 - Magnificent pass to pick out Gray’s run for the opener, but that, bar a trademark powerful run forward in the first half, was about it for the midfielder as he was replaced early in the second period.

Jake Gray: 6.5 - Back in the side after impressing against West Brom and played his part in Town’s goal, with a clever run and good vision to find Hylton. Some lovely deliveries at times weren’t fully taken advantage of by his team-mates.

Cameron McGeehan: 5 - Struggled to make an impact throughout the game at the top of the diamond as too often his passes were cut out while couldn’t ever really win the ball back effectively for the hosts either.

Danny Hylton: 7 - Goal number seven as he was exactly in the right place to turn home Gray’s volleyed cross. Excellent hold up play as usual and might have won it late on, only to stab over the bar.

Jack Marriott: 5.5 - Saw an early goal ruled out by the offside flag and was tightly marshalled after that, with no space to run into and stretch the defence.

Alex Gilliead (SUB): 6.5 - Finally offered Town some width and the ability to beat a man, but wasn’t quite able to create that winning goal.

Josh McQuoid (SUB): 5 - Rare league outing for the striker, who had one effort from range that flew wastefully over.

Glen Rea (SUB): 5.5 - Good to see him fit again and added a bit more physicality to the midfield for the final 10 minutes.

