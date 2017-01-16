Hatters rated v Crewe Alexandra

Christian Walton: 8.5 - Not afforded enough protection for Alex’s opener but played a big role in Town’s rearguard late on.

Came for three punches in a row to alleviate the pressure and already a firm favourite on the terraces. Took no chances with his distribution this week either.

James Justin: 9 - Belied his tender age with a display choc full of experience and nous. Coped with Crewe’s late bombardment impressively and always had the confidence to break forward in possession too. Right back slot should be his for years to come now.

Alan Sheehan: 5.5 - Fine ball to set up Marriott for his equaliser but put his side in trouble with two rash and needless bookings which led to his dismissal early in the second half.

Scott Cuthbert: 9 - Captain was again a beacon in defence for the visitors as he headed and cleared things away. Takes up some good positions in the opposition box too, but just can’t find that first goal.

Johnny Mullins: 9 - Easily his best game for the club so far as he was often first to repel the first signs of danger away from Town’s penalty area as Luton looked to hold on to their advantage. Noticeable how he was always quick to gee up Senior too, adding to the youngster’s confidence.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 8 - First league start in his newly acquired deeper central midfield position and starting to appear a good fit there. One lovely ball for Marriott, while his energy and running power helped Luton out of a few sticky spots late on.

Lawson D’Ath: 6.5 - First start for the Hatters and looked decent in possession with some pleasing touches as well. Went off after an hour but will have benefited immeasurably for those minutes.

Jordan Cook: 6 - With Luton never at their best in the first period, the midfielder didn’t really ever do enough to catch the eye. Replaced on the hour mark.

Jake Gray: 7.5 - Couldn’t ever really get going in the first half as he was beaten too easily by Kiwomya for the first goal. However, played his part fully in the second half resurgence and a lovely run to break the box and score the winner.

Jack Marriott (STAR MAN): 9 - Striker looks a new player from a few weeks ago as he was the stand out performer and Luton’s most likely source of a goal in what had been a poor opening 45. Proved so with a low finish that squirmed through Garratt, while he ran himself into the ground second half too as his shot led to Gray’s winner.

Danny Hylton: 9 - Forward just gets better and better, as he led the line superbly, especially when Luton had their noses in front. Wonderful skills on the floor saw another assist for Town’s leading marksman too, dancing around his defender to tee up Gray perfectly.

Jack Senior (SUB): 8.5 - Football League debut for the youngster as he carried on with Checkatrade Trophy form with an assured performance. Few if any signs of nerves and such a promising addition to the ranks.

Jonathan Smith (SUB): 8.5 - Perfect situation for Smith to come on as his incessant energy constantly put the Crewe midfield under pressure as he nicked possession away time and time again.

Isaac Vassell (SUB): 7 - On for the final stages and his pace kept Luton as high up the pitch as possible.

