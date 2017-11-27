Hatters rated v Crewe Alexandra

Luton Town made it three wins in a week by seeing off the challenge of a struggling Crewe Alexandra side on Saturday, thanks to goals from Danny Hylton and Luke Berry. Here’s how the Town players rated after remaining at the League Two summit.

Marek Stech: 7 - Showed some good handling throughout and cleared his lines well when needed on another fairly quiet afternoon. No chance with the own goal either which prevented another clean sheet.

Jack Stacey: 7.5 - Attacked well on the right hand side, always giving an option for his team-mates when they were looking for an outlet. Kept things tight too as the hosts didn’t muster a consistent threat.

Dan Potts: 7.5 - Couldn’t carry on his remarkable scoring feats as Crewe defended Town’s set-pieces effectively this time. However, still attacked the box when possible, while carrying out his defensive duties too.

Alan Sheehan: 7.5 - Centre half led the side well in another excellent away day for the Hatters. Contained Porter for the 90 minutes as Luton weathered the conditions and Crewe’s attacking threats.

Johnny Mullins: 7.5 - Unfortunate that his clearance flew past Stech to make the finale more nervy than it should have been. However, like the rest of the defence, kept their hosts at arms length to complete only a second 90 minutes in the league this term.

Glen Rea: 7.5 - Another game, another solid display from Rea who appears to have nailed down that holding midfield role. Broke up play and picked out the runners too, allowing Town to counter in the second half.

Olly Lee: 6.5 - Back in the side from suspension, as he went on to have a quieter Saturday then he had previously against Cambridge. Good cross for brother Elliot to head home, only to see the effort chalked off.

Luke Berry (STAR MAN): 8 - Midfielder showed a good engine to get up and down during the game, such is Luton’s keenness to commit men forward when they sense an opening. Gave Town the breathing space they deserved by timing his run to perfection and meet Shinnie’s pass too.

Harry Cornick: 7 - Looked full of danger in the opening period as he won plenty of early corners for his team. However, as the weather turned, he became less of a threat as Luton battened down the hatches to ensure they changed ends on level terms.

Danny Hylton: 7 - Admitted afterwards it was far from his best game, unhappy with his touch and hold up play. Still was in the right place to notch his 12th of the campaign though with a clinical finish.

Elliot Lee: 7.5 - Industrious and busy from Lee as his driving run and cross led to the opener for Hylton. Distracted keeper for the second and almost saw Town add a third by teeing up Shinnie as well. Would have opened the scoring but for a linesman’s flag too.

Andrew Shinnie (SUB): 8 - Unlucky to be left out and changed the game, as on with the scores goalless, his obvious quality shone through immediately. Fine vision for the second and really should have added a third too.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (SUB): 6 - Introduced in an attempt to shore up the midfield for the closing stages.

Akin Famewo (SUB): 6 - Another brief cameo but shows the faith that Town have in him to come on at the death. Early block too.