Hatters rated v Exeter City

Christian Walton: 6.5 - Can’t have been happy with his midfield parting so easily to allow Ampadu a free shot on goal for City’s leveller. Didn’t have a great deal to do afterwards though and once again, his handling was as secure as ever.

James Justin: 6 - Restored to the starting line-up in place of O’Donnell and had a shaky opening, often losing out in the air to Simpson. Gained in confidence as the match wore on though until cramp caught up with him for the last few minutes.

Alan Sheehan looks to deliver a cross from the left flank

Alan Sheehan: 6.5 - As per the rest of the side, found Exeter hard to get to grips with early on, with the hosts dominating all aspects of the game. Came into his own during the second half though and one lovely cross almost saw McGeehan head home.

Scott Cuthbert: 7 - Captain was as vocal as ever, particularly in the first period when Luton couldn’t clear their lines with any regularity. Bar the goal, did manage to keep Reid quiet for the majority of the game.

Glen Rea: 7 - Dropped back into the centre of defence after a late injury to Johnny Mullins and looked assured for most parts. Good run round the back for Luton’s second goal and despite the ball appearing to go in off Olejnik, is definitely claiming it as his own!

Olly Lee: 5.5 - Struggled at times in the first half and gave the ball away for Exeter’s leveller, with his pass picked off by Ampadu. Like the rest of his team though, much improved after the interval, including one lovely piece of skill to set up another attack.

Cameron McGeehan: 6.5 - Late call-up for McGeehan who was meant to be rested for the tie, as he played as one of Town’s holding midfielders this time. Best work came in the second period though as he almost bagged goal number nine with a header.

Jordan Cook: 6 - Good vision to attempt to pick out Hylton’s run which saw Luton awarded an early penalty. Not a great deal after that though and made way for Mackail-Smith with 20 to go.

Alex Gilliead: 5.5 - Never came close to reaching the heights of previous performances, particularly during an anonymous first period. Was just starting to become a force after the break though when he was replaced on the hour mark.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 6.5 - Wonderful cross for Rea’s goal, reminiscent of the ball he delivered against Crewe recent. Dreadful decision to be dismissed in the second half after receiving what looked like a forearm smash to the back of the head from Wheeler.

Danny Hylton: 8.5 (STAR MAN) - Striker that opposition fans love to hate, continues to show just how valuable a commodity he is for the Hatters. Can’t keep him out of the action as he scored two penalties, was booked again and incurred the wrath of the Grecians’ faithful all afternoon. Return game in three weeks will be fun!

Jonathan Smith (SUB) 6 - Allowed Luton to remain on the front foot with some all-action pressing.

Craig Mackail-Smith (SUB): 7 - Great to see him back in a Luton shirt and helped Town stretch a tiring home defence, winning a late penalty.

Stephen O’Donnell (SUB): 5 - On for the closing minutes to replace Justin.

