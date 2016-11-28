Hatters rated v Exeter City

Christian Walton: 7 - Made an excellent block with his legs from Reid to ensure Luton kept their fourth clean sheet from five. Almost beaten late on by Watkins’ screamer but woodwork came to the rescue on what was a fairly quiet afternoon.

James Justin: 7 - Defensively sound for the majority as Exeter didn’t have too many clear sights on goal. Continues to impress although might need to work on his aerial strength as was outjumped on the odd occasion.

Alan Sheehan: 7 - Managed to cut out a fair few crosses from his flank as he looked solid for the majority. Quality of free-kicks becoming a real bonus for Town too and forced Pym into an excellent stop from 25 yards.

Scott Cuthbert (STAR MAN): 8 - Used his strengths superbly throughout as whenever Exeter pumped the ball into the box from deep, which they often did, he was usually first to it to clear the danger away. Clearly Town’s most vocal defender too.

Johnny Mullins: 7.5 - Returned to his norm of keeping shut outs after Pompey defeat in midweek. Enjoyed a far better afternoon at St James Park then his last visit, when injured in the warm-up, as he was often in the right place at the right time.

Glen Rea: 7.5 - Moved up to the holding midfielder role to allow Cuthbert to return and got through plenty of the dirty work required to prevent a regular supply-line to Reid.

Cameron McGeehan: 6.5 - Deployed in a slightly wider role than usual for his 100th appearance in a Luton shirt and saw more of the ball, trying to get play going from deeper positions this time. Still managed to break the box at times but couldn’t cap his milestone with a goal.

Jordan Cook: 5 - Back in the starting line-up but once again didn’t really ever have a noticable influence on the game as Town created little in terms of an attacking sense. Subbed as Luton looked for a winner.

Olly Lee: 5.5 - Surprisingly moved to the tip of the diamond this time as he was a lot further forward than in recent weeks. Had the best chance of the afternoon from Vassell’s cut-back, but couldn’t beat Pym and made way on the hour mark.

Danny Hylton: 7 - Every touch was booed and mistake cheered, but Hylton commedably kept his cool throughout and his frustrations in check. Put in another excellent shift as he got little from City’s defenders or the officials all afternoon.

Isaac Vassell: 6 - One searing burst of pace and skill almost almost set up Lee for a goal, but that was few and far between on a day where defences stood firm.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (SUB): 6.5 - Gave Luton some thrust from midfield as he looked to power forward and take on his man.

Alex Gilliead (SUB): 6 - Such a silky player and went on some mazy runs again, but didn’t quite have enough time to have a real influence.

Jack Marriott (SUB): 5.5 - On to try and find a late winner but his few shots were blocked by a mass of City defenders.

