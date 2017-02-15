Hatters rated v Hartlepool United

Matt Macey: 6 - Keeper barely had anything to do in the first half such was Luton’s dominance. Cleared his lines well, although shaky attempt to claim a corner almost gave Pools a way back into the game.

Stephen O’Donnell: 4.5 - One good sliding challenge apart, he struggled badly as his confidence just looks shot to pieces now with supporters audibly on his back. Shanked a few out of play and in the end resorted just going long to clear his lines.

Jack Senior (STAR MAN): 8 - Odd to give a defender the star man after a 3-0 home win, but he was the one who played with real energy and gusto when Town were going through a prolonged lull after taking such an early lead.

Alan Sheehan: 7.5 - Noticeable how determined he was to win his headers throughout the evening, as his aerial dominance meant the visitors struggled to get any decent possession upfront. Another free kick tested the keeper too.

Johnny Mullins: 7 - Preferred to Cuthbert on the night and will have benefitted from the 90 minutes after missing four games due to suspension. Almost caught out once in the second period but apart from that, was comfortable enough.

Glen Rea: 7.5 - Won the midfield battle with ease in the first period as he kept Luton on the front foot. Needs to be careful going forward now as picked up yet another needless booking to move to eight for the season.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu: 7 - Hundredth appearance for Mpanzu who couldn’t quite reach the heights of previous games. Still got about the pitch with real energy though, tracking back whenever it was required.

Lawson D’Ath: 6 - First start at home and one lovely piece of skill and cross flashed across goal. After that though he wasn’t ever really involved as much as he might have liked, eventually substituted in the second period.

Luke Gambin: 8 - Wonderful vision to pick out Hylton for the opener and then opened his account with a fine run finish too. Always looking to get on the ball and ability to create something will be crucial.

Danny Hylton: 7 - Goal number 18 for the campaign taken with aplomb and should have had a 19th after doing all the hard work only to blaze over. For once, guilty of maybe trying to do too much, such was the ease with which Luton dominated.

Isaac Vassell: 6.5 - Pace caused Pools issues as he harried the back-line constantly. Came close to adding to his tally for the term, as he saw an angled drive well saved by Fryer.

Jonathan Smith (SUB): 7 - On as Luton were starting to lose their foothold in midfield and added his usual energy to ensure they swiftly regained their authority.

Ollie Palmer (SUB): 7.5 - Perfect replacement for the final 15 minutes as his height and willingness to chase lost causes pushed Hartlepool back. Off the mark for the club too.

Jack Marriott (SUB): 7 - Another game-changer who did just that, allowing Town an easier last quarter. Came close to a goal too, denied by Fryer from range.

