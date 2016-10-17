Hatters rated v Leyton Orient

Christian Walton: 7.5 - Didn’t have a great deal to do, but what he did he did well, showing strong hands to repel Palmer’s long range blast. Was a calming influence late on when O’s went long, coming off his line with real authority.

Stephen O’Donnell: 7 - Thrown in late on due to Justin’s injury and didn’t let anyone down. One backpass almost put the visitors in trouble but bar that, can be pleased with his afternoon’s work against the tricky Semedo.

Dan Potts: 7.5 - Much better from Potts who again was solid, particularly aerially as he made sure there weren’t too many crosses swung over from his flank.

Alan Sheehan: 8 - First to the ball on a number of occasions to prevent the likes of Palmer or Simpson being able to turn. Brave block as well as Luton defended their goal doggedly when they had too.

Scott Cuthbert: 8 - Captain once again enjoyed another good return to the Matchroom Stadium with Hatters coming out on top. Handled O’s forwards well most of the afternoon although that clean sheet still evades Town.

Glen Rea: 7.5 - In the holding role once more and added the kind of physicality that’s needed particularly away from home as Orient didn’t often get through to fully test Walton.

Alex Gilliead: 8 - Great to see Gilliead in from the start and always confident in possession, particularly when receiving it under pressure. Played a big part in Luton’s first goal, winning possession high and up releasing Marriott.

Jordan Cook: 7 - Back in the side after missing through illness and played his part in some good counters. Must still be scratching his head as to how Cisak stopped him making it 2-0 in the second half.

Cameron McGeehan: 7.5 - Once again showed just how to time a run into the box, as he was in the right place to place tap home when Marriott’s shot was saved. Came into the game more second half too, with some good passes to put Town on the front foot.

Jack Marriott: 8 - So unlucky not to add to his own tally as his brilliant turn and shot led to McGeehan’s opener, while hit the post second half too. Brilliant run for Town’s second though and good vision to pick out Hylton.

Danny Hylton (STAR MAN): 8.5 - Like the rest of his team, really came into the game second half, with a wonderful display of how to lead the line. Great link up play with Marriott, on target for the third match running, but picked up another unnecessary booking and will be a massive miss next week now.

Jonathan Smith (SUB): 6 - On to add some legs to the midfield in the last 10 minutes and did just that, chasing and harrying the Orient players.

Johnny Mullins (SUB): 6 - Came on in the closing stages as O’s thumped the ball forward and made a couple of important interventions.

Jake Gray (SUB): 5 - On for the final seconds and won a free kick which allowed Town to relieve the pressure.

